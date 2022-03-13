Two people shot, one fatally, while sleeping on New York City streets Saturday, police say

(CNN) An armed suspect opened fire Saturday on two apparently homeless people who were sleeping on the streets of New York City, killing one and wounding the other, police said.

The shootings happened about 90 minutes apart in Lower Manhattan and were caught on surveillance footage, the New York Police Department said

Video of the first shooting shows a man who appeared to be homeless sleeping near the corner of King Street and Varick when an unknown suspect approached and shot him in his forearm, NYPD Deputy Chief Commanding Officer Henry Sautner said during a news conference. The man woke up and shouted, "What are you doing?" at the shooter, who then ran away, Sautner added.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and the 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

New York police released surveillance photos of the unknown armed suspect who shot two men Saturday.

A second shooting involving a person who was apparently homeless happened around 6:00 a.m. outside of 148 Lafayette Street, police said. Officers found the man in a sleeping bag with gunshot wounds to his head and neck and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Sautner said.