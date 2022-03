Start your week smart: Ukraine, Gas Prices, Saudi Executions, Winter Weather, Cristiano Rinaldo

If you're reading this right after waking up this morning, you've already lost an hour of your day. But don't be alarmed. The clock on your cell phone automatically sprang forward while you were asleep because it knew all about daylight saving time. Check the rest of your clocks, though. They may need some updating! Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart .

The weekend that was

• Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to impact global fuel supply , pushing average gas prices in the US above $4.33 a gallon. Uber has announced it will begin adding a fuel surcharge starting Wednesday to help its drivers offset higher gas prices.

• A late winter storm system had more than 42 million Americans across the eastern US under winter weather alerts. Heavy snow and strong winds in the Northeast led to trouble on the roads and more than 1,300 canceled flights. The unusually freezing temperatures could damage crops in parts of the South.

• Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 806th career goal on Saturday, breaking FIFA's all-time record for most match goals in men's soccer history.

The week ahead

Monday

Happy Pi Day! Math enthusiasts and plenty of students know all about the day that celebrates the irrational number that never ends. Going out 31 decimal places, here's how it starts: 3.1415926535897932384626433832795. If you want to appreciate what it looks like to the 10,000th digit, click here

Tuesday

Tuesday is Equal Pay Day for women, but it's not a day to celebrate. Each year, the National Committee on Pay Equity sets the date, which symbolizes how far into the year women, on average, must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. Currently, women earn 83 cents for every dollar that men make, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau

And if you're a Shakespeare fan, it's also the Ides of March , so beware!

Wednesday

Wednesday marks one year since the metro Atlanta spa shootings . Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead at three spas. Because of the victims' backgrounds, some officials raised fears that ethnicity had come into play, amid rising concerns nationwide about anti-Asian violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday

On this day every year, the world suddenly looks a bit greener as people don the color to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. March 17 is the feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland . In addition to its religious roots, the holiday has become synonymous with the color green, shamrocks, parades and festive drinking. Go grab a Guinness!

