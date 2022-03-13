Return of a St. Patrick's Day tradition in Chicago brings cheer and a green river

(CNN) Chicagoans were happy to welcome back a beloved tradition this weekend as the city celebrated St. Patrick's Day by once again dying its river green and holding its first St. Patrick's Day parade in three years.

The city surprised residents by dying the river green after initially canceling the St. Patrick's Day tradition because of Covid-19.

Even Irish visitors were impressed, according to WLS.

"It's unbelievable," Cathal Rasmussen, who was visiting from Ireland, told the affiliate. "Super city and we're so happy and so proud to be here. We've had a great week and we're hoping to come back again next year."