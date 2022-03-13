Patrick Mahomes marries high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews

(CNN) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, have tied the knot in Hawaii, according to posts on the couple's Instagram accounts.

Mahomes and Matthews have been engaged since Mahomes popped the question in September 2020. They share a daughter, Sterling, who was born February 20, 2021.

The couple started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, according to Sports Illustrated . After they graduated, Mahomes went to play football and baseball at Texas Tech University while Matthews went to the University of Texas at Tyler to play soccer.

The Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the couple moved to Kansas City, where Matthews launched her own fitness and merchandise business.