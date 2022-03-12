Cold blast brings deep freeze to the South, snow to the Northeast

(CNN) A lobe of frigid air will sag deeply into the US, bringing freezing temperatures as far south as Florida while severe thunderstorms roll up the Mid-Atlantic and heavy snow hits parts of the Northeast.

March started out quite mild in the Eastern US and even downright warm in the Southeast. Many locations set record highs in the 70s and 80s as recently as last Sunday and Monday. The warmth has prompted many trees, flowers and crops to already be in bloom.

But the intense storm will bring plummeting temperatures and frigid air from Canada all the way down to the Gulf Coast. Locations from Louisiana to South Carolina and southward into Florida are expecting a freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. Many of these locations will experience a hard freeze, with several hours below 28 degrees.

Low temperatures in the low to mid 20s and below freezing for a significant duration in much of the Deep South will threaten the vulnerable vegetation.

"Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, Alabama, said.

