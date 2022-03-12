6 West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, reports say

(CNN) Six West Point cadets on spring break in Fort Lauderdale were hospitalized after overdosing on a powder possibly laced with the drug fentanyl, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was called to a house in Wilton Manors, Florida, in response to an overdose situation around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the Miami Herald.

The six cadets were found in different states of overdose before being taken to area hospitals. Their identities have not yet been released, Gollan told the news outlet.

Beth Smith, a spokesperson for the US Military Academy at West Point, told CNN on Friday that the academy is aware of the incident involving the cadets and is investigating.

Officials said they believe the substance that caused the overdoses could have been laced with fentanyl, according to the Miami Herald.

