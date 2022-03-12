New York's Museum of Modern Art evacuated after two people were stabbed inside, police say

(CNN) Patrons at New York City's Museum of Modern Art were evacuated Saturday afternoon after two people were stabbed inside the iconic establishment, according to police

It's unclear what took place leading up to the incident, but a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN that the two victims were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:00 pm ET. Police did not immediately say whether there is a suspect in custody.

In videos shared on social media, dozens of people are seen leaving the museum in a large crowd.

"We weren't told what was going on, just that they had to close the exhibits immediately," MoMa patron Tina Rook told CNN. "A woman did say it was an emergency," Rook said, adding that the whole incident was handled very well by police and museum officials.

