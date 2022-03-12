Second officer dies in line of duty after a shooting in Missouri

(CNN) One of the two police officers hospitalized after a deadly shooting in southwest Missouri has died in the line of duty as a result of his injuries, the Joplin Police Department announced Saturday.

Officer Jake Reed died Friday, officials said, just a few days after police Corporal Benjamin Cooper, a 19-year officer, was killed and a third officer was wounded Tuesday night in the pursuit of suspec t Anthony Felix, spanning two different locations in Joplin.

"Yesterday evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others," Joplin Police said in a statement Saturday.

Police say Felix was subsequently fatally shot by Captain William Davis, who was not hurt and was placed on routine administrative leave.

"If not for Captain Davis' actions, additional officers or citizens could have been killed," said Chief Rowland.

