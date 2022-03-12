If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

(CNN) Friends and loved ones of Stanford University star soccer player Katie Meyer, who died by suicide earlier this month, will pay their respects at a memorial service on Saturday.

Meyer, who helped secure the 2019 NCAA women's soccer championship for her school, was found dead in her dorm room on March 1, the university has said. A medical examiner determined her cause of death was suicide.

Meyer's parents are asking the public for their privacy to be respected ahead of the memorial service at Newbury Park High School Stadium in Newbury Park, California.

"We are very grateful for the generous outpouring of support for Katie and our family and thank you all deeply. Katie was a bright light in our lives and the lives of so many. Her light will continue to shine through the changes that we intend to accomplish in her honor," Steve and Gina Meyer said in a statement to CNN.

"When the time is appropriate, we will provide further information regarding the desired and necessary change to prevent this tragedy from happening to other students and their families. We ask that everyone respect our family's privacy and give us the time we need to heal."

