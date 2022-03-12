A 32-year-old man is accused of killing couple in Daytona Beach

(CNN) A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of a couple last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said.

Jean R. Macean is accused of killing Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, whose bodies were found early Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Macean allegedly confessed to the killing, Young tweeted on Friday.

It's unclear whether Macean, an Orlando resident, has an attorney.

The suspect was arrested at his home by the Orlando Police Fugitive Investigative Unit, whose members are also sworn as deputy United States marshals, police said.

