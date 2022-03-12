A grieving surfer is taking hundreds of strangers' late loved ones for one last ride

Two years ago, Covid-19 turned the world upside down. While the pandemic is not over, The Best in Us is a series that highlights people whose pandemic stories exemplify the resilience of the human spirit.

(CNN) Dan Fischer has always found solace in the ocean.

As a child, he loved going to the beach and riding bikes along the coastline with his father, Kyle Fischer. So when he lost his dad to pancreatic cancer in 2021 and his dog of 15 years, Rudy, died shortly afterward, he turned to the healing power of the water.

At the start of this year, Fischer wrote his father's name on his surfboard and took it out to sea in Newport, Rhode Island. His father's name glistened in the sun on what felt like a shared adventure, he says.

Inspired, Fischer made a video and posted it on social media the same day.

"If you love the ocean, or you know someone who loves the ocean, or maybe you lost someone who just love[d] being outdoors ... comment on this video with their name and a bit of their story, and I'll put their name on my board here, just like I've done with my dad upfront," he says in the video. "And I'll take them out in the ocean for you."

