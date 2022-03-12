Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time FIFA record after scoring his 806th career goal

(CNN) Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 806th career goal in Old Trafford on Saturday, breaking FIFA's all-time record for most goals in competitive matches in men's football history.

It was the second of three goals the Portuguese attacker scored during the game, leading United to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham and finishing the day with 807 total career goals. The previous FIFA goal record was held by Josef Bican, with 805 goals.

"Superhuman," Manchester United wrote on Twitter after the match.

Ronaldo, left, scores the third goal during the match on Saturday

Saturday marked Ronaldo's second career hat-trick in the English Premier League and the 59th of his career.

"Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort," he wrote on Instagram after the game. "We've proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one."

Read More