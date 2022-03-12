Senator Edward J. Markey is the junior senator from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Senator Marco Rubio is the senior senator from Florida. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) This weekend, Americans will change their clocks and lose an hour of sleep, all because of a senseless and outdated government policy. Changing between daylight saving time and standard time isn't just an inconvenience to people everywhere — it has real repercussions for Americans' health, economy and public safety.

We can't always get bipartisan agreement in Congress these days, but here's one thing we can agree on: we could all use a bit more sunshine. That's why we're working together in the US Senate to make sure we end the practice of "spring forward" and "fall back" by making daylight saving time permanent.

As US senators, we have seen the strong public support among Americans for making daylight saving time permanent. Already, 20 of the 48 states that observe the time change have passed proposals for year-round daylight. The states of Massachusetts and Florida , which we represent, have already expressed support for switching to permanent daylight saving time.

The adoption of daylight saving time in the United States through the Calder Act , also known as the Standard Time Act of 1918, was preceded by adoption of daylight saving time in Europe during World War I and first conceived as a way to conserve energy during wartime. It's time we update it. But our states can't do it without enacting federal legislation. That's why we've introduced the Sunshine Protection Act , which would amend the legislation which created time zones, the time change and how time zones are determined, to make brighter days a reality year-round.

Here's why you should count yourself in:

