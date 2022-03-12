Patricia Nez Henderson, M.D., MPH, vice president of the Black Hills Center for American Indian Health, is Diné (a citizen of the Navajo Nation) and an authority on commercial tobacco control in American Indian communities. Catherine Saucedo is deputy director of the Smoking Cessation Leadership Center at the University of California, San Francisco. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) It took more than a decade to achieve. But anyone who cares about health in Indian country will gladly take the win. American Indian tribes are joining the effort across the nation to ban smoking in casinos, permanently, in the case of the Navajo Nation, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and others.

This development may have once seemed unthinkable in communities where consuming tobacco is both a sacred ritual and a heavily entrenched public-health burden. But it's happening. It is a striking reversal given that the tobacco industry has pushed its toxic products on American Indian lands for a century or more, and the gambling industry has argued against smoking bans since Indian casinos first emerged in the 1980s.

Advocates for preventing and treating addictions now can learn from this victory. We should work hard to help our tribal nations with only temporary smoking restrictions to make them permanent.