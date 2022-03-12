(Reuters) Saudi Arabia executed 81 men on Saturday, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian, for terrorism and other offenses including holding "deviant beliefs," authorities said, in the biggest mass execution in decades.

The number dwarfed the 67 executions reported in the kingdom in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.

"These individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children," the interior ministry said in a statement.

"Crimes committed by these individuals also include pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS (Islamic State), al Qaeda and the Houthis," it added.

Some traveled to conflict zones to join "terrorist organizations," the statement said.

