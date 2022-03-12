Missiles hit Kurdish capital in Iraq, no casualities, officials say

(CNN) A dozen missiles struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil early Sunday morning, local officials said.

The 12 missiles were launched shortly before 1 a.m. local time Sunday from "outside of Iraq," according to a statement posted online by Lawk Ghafuri, press spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). "The attacks resulted in no casualties," he added, attributing the information to a statement from Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Forces.

There was no immediate information on claims of responsibility for the attack.

Ghafuri refuted claims shared on social media the missiles may have hit a United States consulate building. "None of the missiles hit the new US consulate which is still under construction in Erbil, but areas around the compound were hit," said Ghafuri.

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN there was no damage to, or causalities at any US government facility and the incident is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government. The spokesperson added, "We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence."

Read More