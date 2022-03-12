(CNN) The Players Championship is set for its latest finish in at least 17 years after a powerful storm delayed the PGA Tour event for a second successive day in Florida.

Play at Ponte Vedra Beach's TPC Sawgrass course has faced severe disruption since the tournament got underway on Thursday, with almost three inches of rainfall across 48 hours.

Approaching what would typically be the tournament's penultimate day on Saturday, 47 players are yet to complete their first round.

Florida is currently under tornado watch until 11 a.m. E.T Saturday -- the earliest time the Tour said play will resume -- with possibilities of tornadoes, winds of up to 70 mph, and heavy rain the key concerns, according to CNN weather's team.

Justin Rose of England lines up a putt as caddie David Clark holds an umbrella.

Flooding caused by additional rain could be particularly disruptive for grounds staff at The Players -- nicknamed 'the fifth major' for its prestige -- and looks set to extend the tournament to, at a minimum, its first Monday finish since 2005.

Read More