Tato and Mama gave me a home in Ukraine. Now they're under attack

(CNN) They're not my parents, but after two years of living in Ukraine, they grew to become my Tato and Mama -- Ukrainian for "mom" and "dad."

Five years ago, they welcomed me into their home like a daughter -- now they're living under Russian bombardment, the sound of shelling punctuating every precious call.

Tato, a white-haired man in his early 60s, tells me on the phone he can see explosions from the front yard of their home in a small village outside the northern city of Chernihiv. Mama, who's a few years younger, sobs as she tells me they have no water, no power, and no safe way to leave.

Their only form of transportation is a rundown Soviet-era car that's so rusted you can see the ground rush by through a hole in the floor. And Mama's 91-year-old mother, Babusya, is so frail she rarely leaves her bed. Due to safety concerns, CNN is not publishing their photos or full names.

Ukrainians in some other cities have been been able to flee their homes, escaping the Russian attacks via temporary evacuation corridors, but no clear route exists out of Chernihiv or their village.

Read More