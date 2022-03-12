Russia intensifies strikes around Kyiv as it warns US against arming Ukraine

Firefighters extinguish a fire after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12.
The Russian assault across Ukraine raged Saturday as explosions were heard in Kyiv and fighting intensified around the capital. Hours later, Russia warned the United States that it would fire on weapon shipments to Ukraine, raising the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and a NATO country.
A number of major cities are under pressure as Russian strikes hit civilian structures. Smoke rose east of the river in Dnipro early on Saturday where CNN journalists felt at least two explosions and saw the cloudy remnants of what looked like anti-aircraft fire.
In Chernihiv, some 100 kilometers north of Kyiv, local landmark Hotel Ukraine was hit overnight. “I am here now. There is no hotel anymore,” Vyacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv region administration, said Saturday.
The northern city, which is close to the Belarus border, has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than a week and video from the city showed the collapsed floors of the hotel as well as widespread damage from missiles and airstrikes.
Chaus said civilians were dying from the strikes, which brought down the city’s electricity network. “Many people are being injured. The enemy shells civilian infrastructure, where there is no military,” he said, saying the city has “no electricity, almost no water, gas, and heat.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Saturday address the whole country was now a front line. “A few small towns just don’t exist anymore. And this is a tragedy. They are just gone. And people are also gone.”
Zelensky said negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “must begin with a ceasefire,” adding that Ukraine has lost about 1,300 troops as of Saturday. CNN has been unable to independently verify these numbers.
Meanwhile, the US and NATO want to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian troops, but also avoid being drawn into an outright conflict with Russia. US President Joe Biden emphasized that point on Friday, that the US will not send ground troops into Ukraine.
“We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine,” Biden said after reiterating the United States’ full support to its NATO allies and promising that the US will defend “every inch” of NATO territory.
“I want to be clear though, we are going to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves from an invading Russian force. And we will send money and food aid to save Ukrainians’ lives,” he added.
But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the US about the potential consequences of transferring weapons to Ukraine, saying convoys with foreign weapons would be “legitimate targets.”
“We warned the United States that pumping Ukraine with weapons from a number of countries orchestrated by them is not just a dangerous move, but these are actions that turn the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets,” Ryabkov said Saturday on the Russian state-run Channel One, according to state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.
Stiff resistance
In Ukraine, Russia has faced defiance from the public in the past two weeks. On Saturday, several hundred people swarmed the city hall in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol following the arrest of its mayor, Ivan Fedorov, by armed men the day before.
Shortly after Fedorov’s detention, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed he had committed terrorism offenses, allegations that President Zelensky called a “crime against democracy” on Saturday.
In Kyiv, Russia’s advance has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. On Saturday, the UK’s Ministry of Defence’s latest intelligence assessment said the bulk of Russian ground forces are currently about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the center of the Ukrainian capital.
In Berestyanka -- 10 miles west of the airbase -- a number of fuel trucks and what Maxar says appear to be multiple rocket launchers are seen positioned in a field near trees.
Maxar satellite imagery taken on Thursday showed the 40-mile Russian column northwest of Kyiv had largely dispersed and regrouped. But the intelligence assessment warned, “this is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city. It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.”
The north and northeastern cities of Chernihiv and Sumy, the eastern city of Kharkiv, and Mariupol in the south, remain encircled by Russian forces, the ministry added.
A senior Ukrainian official in the southern region of Kherson, now in Russian control, has said that the “occupiers” are pressing the regional council to agree to a referendum on the area’s “independence” from Ukraine. There’s been no word from the Russian side about any referendum plans.
Similar referendums were held after Russian-backed separatists took control in 2014 of parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. People’s Republics were later declared in both regions.
Ukraine’s state-operated nuclear energy company said Saturday that Russian officials had arrived at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya, demanding to take control of the facility.
Zaporizhzhya has been occupied by Russian forces for more than a week now, with Energoatom previously claiming its employees had been forced to work at “gunpoint.” Chernobyl nuclear power plant is also under the control of Russian forces.
Despite the onslaught, Zelensky claimed on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are inflicting the “biggest blow to Russia’s army in decades,” saying that 31 Russian tactical battalion groups had lost capability, and more than 360 Russian tanks have been lost.
Zelensky added that groups of Russian troops were surrendering to Ukrainian forces, but that Russia is now recruiting fighters, reservists, conscripts, and mercenaries to “outnumber” Ukrainian forces.
Russia’s losses include Major General Andriy Kolesnikov, the third Russian general to have been killed by Ukrainian forces, a Western defense official confirmed on Friday. He was commander of the Eastern Military District, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website, and the Western official noted for context that three Russian general staff officers were killed during the whole Syrian conflict.
An explosion is seen at an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11. The city in southeastern Ukraine has been besieged by Russian forces for days.
People pay their respects during a funeral service for three Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 11. Senior Soldier Andrii Stefanyshyn, 39; Senior Lt. Taras Didukh, 25; and Sgt. Dmytro Kabakov, 58, were laid to rest at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church. Even in this sacred space, the sounds of war intruded: an air raid siren audible under the sound of prayer and weeping. Yet no one stirred. Residents are now inured to the near-daily warnings of an air attack.
Men help carry an elderly woman who was fleeing Irpin, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 10.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10. Two weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov falsely claimed that his country "did not attack" its neighbor.
A resident takes shelter in a basement in Irpin on March 10. Due to heavy fighting, Irpin has been without heat, water or electricity for several days.
Emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman outside of a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, March 9. The attack came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.
Ukrainian servicemen work inside the damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 9. "The destruction is enormous," the city council said. "The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed."
Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol on March 9. With overflowing morgues and repeated shelling, the city has been unable to hold proper burials.
Cars drive past a destroyed Russian tank as civilians leave Irpin on March 9. A Ukrainian official said lines of vehicles stretched for miles as people tried to escape fighting in districts to the north and northwest of Kyiv.
A displaced Ukrainian mother embraces her child while waiting at the Przemysl railway station in Poland on Tuesday, March 8.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the remains of a Russian aircraft lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 8.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen as he addresses British lawmakers via video on March 8. "We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight until the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost," he said in his comments translated by an interpreter. The House of Commons gave Zelensky a standing ovation at the end of his address.
A firefighter works to extinguish flames after a chemical warehouse was reportedly hit by Russian shelling near Kalynivka, Ukraine, on March 8.
Alexandra, 12, holds her 6-year-old sister, Esyea, who cries as she waves at her mother, Irina, on Monday, March 7. The children were leaving Odessa, Ukraine.
Members of the Red Cross help people fleeing the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on March 7.
The dead bodies of civilians killed while trying to flee are covered by sheets in Irpin on Sunday, March 6. CNN determined they were killed in a Russian military strike.
Civilians seek protection in a basement bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 6.
Local residents help clear the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a suspected Russian airstrike in Markhalivka, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5.
George Keburia says goodbye to his wife and children as they board a train in Odessa on March 5. They were heading to Lviv.
A statue is covered in Lviv on March 5. Residents wrapped statues in protective sheets to try to safeguard historic monuments across the city.
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 5.
Marina Yatsko runs behind her boyfriend, Fedor, as they arrive at the hospital with her 18-month-old son, Kirill, who was wounded by shelling in Mariupol on March 4. Medical workers frantically tried to save the boy's life, but he didn't survive.
People remove personal belongings from a burning house after shelling in Irpin on March 4.
Oksana and her son Dmytro stand over the open casket of her husband, Volodymyr Nezhenets, during his funeral in Kyiv on March 4. According to the Washington Post, he was a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, which is comprised mostly of volunteers.
People crowd on a platform as they try to board a westbound train in Kyiv on March 4.
A bullet-ridden bus is seen after an ambush in Kyiv on March 4.
People take shelter on the floor of a hospital during shelling in Mariupol on March 4.
A member of the Ukrainian military gives instructions to civilians in Irpin on March 4. They were about to board an evacuation train headed to Kyiv.
Leos Leonid recovers at a hospital in Kyiv on March 3. The 64-year-old survived being crushed when an armored vehicle drove over his car. Video of the incident was widely shared on social media.
A Ukrainian soldier carries a baby across a destroyed bridge on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 3.
Residents react in front of a burning building after shelling in Kharkiv on March 3.
A Ukrainian soldier who says he was shot three times in the opening days of the invasion sits on a hospital bed in Kyiv on March 3.
People form a human chain to transfer supplies into Kyiv on March 3.
A cemetery worker digs graves for Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv on March 3.
A mother cares for her two infant sons in the underground shelter of a maternity hospital in Kyiv on March 3. She gave birth a day earlier, and she and her husband haven't yet decided on names for the twins.
A member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces sits with a weapon in Kyiv on March 2.
Paramedics treat an elderly woman wounded by shelling before transferring her to a hospital in Mariupol on March 2.
Residents of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, work in the remains of a residential building on March 2. The building was destroyed by shelling.
A member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces inspects damage in the backyard of a house in Gorenka on March 2.
A Ukrainian woman takes her children over the border in Siret, Romania, on March 2. Many Ukrainians are fleeing the country at a pace that could turn into "Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," the United Nations Refugee Agency said.
Militia members set up anti-tank barricades in Kyiv on March 2.
People wait at a train station in Kyiv on March 2.
People shelter in a subway station in Kyiv on March 2.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture in a Kyiv bunker after an exclusive interview with CNN and Reuters on March 1. Zelensky said that as long as Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian cities continued, little progress could be made in talks between the two nations. "It's important to stop bombing people, and then we can move on and sit at the negotiation table," he said.
An explosion is seen at a TV tower in Kyiv on March 1. Russian forces fired rockets near the tower and struck a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv hours after warning of "high-precision" strikes on other facilities linked to Ukrainian security agencies.
Ukrainian soldiers attend Mass at an Orthodox monastery in Kyiv on March 1.
Medical workers show a mother her newborn after she gave birth at a maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 1. The hospital is now also used as a medical ward and bomb shelter.
An administrative building is seen in Kharkiv after Russian shelling on March 1. Russian forces have scaled up their bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Ukrainian emergency workers carry a body of a victim following shelling that hit the City Hall building in Kharkiv on March 1.
A woman named Helen comforts her 8-year-old daughter, Polina, in the bomb shelter of a Kyiv children's hospital on March 1. The girl was at the hospital being treated for encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.
Ukrainian refugees try to stay warm at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on March 1.
Volunteers in Kyiv sign up to join Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces on February 28.
A member of the Territorial Defense Forces loads rifle magazines in Kyiv on February 28.
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus on February 28. Both sides discussed a potential "ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak told reporters. Without going into detail, Podolyak said that both sides would return to their capitals for consultations over whether to implement a number of "decisions."
Ukrainian forces order a man to the ground on February 28 as they increased security measures amid Russian attacks in Kyiv.
A displaced Ukrainian cradles her child at a temporary shelter set up inside a gymnasium in Beregsurány, Hungary, on February 28.
Russian infantry mobility vehicles are destroyed after fighting in Kharkiv on February 28. A residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was hit by a rocket attack, according to Ukrainian officials and multiple social media videos geolocated by CNN. A civilian was killed and 31 people were wounded, the city's council said.
Smoke billows over the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv, just outside Kyiv on February 27. A fire at an oil storage area was seen raging at the Vasylkiv Air Base.
People wait on a platform inside the railway station in Lviv on February 27. Thousands of people at Lviv's main train station attempted to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine.
A Russian armored vehicle burns after fighting in Kharkiv on February 27. Street fighting broke out as Russian troops entered Ukraine's second-largest city, and residents were urged to stay in shelters and not travel.
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on February 27.
Cars line up on the road outside Mostyska, Ukraine, as people attempt to flee to Poland on February 27.
Ukrainian troops in Kyiv escort a prisoner February 27 who they suspected of being a Russian agent.
Ukrainian service members take position at the Vasylkiv Air Base near Kyiv on February 27.
A woman sleeps on chairs February 27 in the underground parking lot of a Kyiv hotel that has been turned into a bomb shelter.
A damaged residential building is seen in Kyiv on February 26.
People in Kyiv run for cover during shelling on February 26.
An apartment building in Kyiv is seen after it was damaged by shelling on February 26. The outer walls of several apartment units appeared to be blown out entirely, with the interiors blackened and debris hanging loose.
A police vehicle patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26.
Ukrainian troops inspect a site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on February 26.
Following a national directive to help complicate the invading Russian Army's attempts to navigate, a road worker removes signs near Pisarivka, Ukraine, on February 26.
A man kneels in front of a Russian tank in Bakhmach, Ukraine, on February 26 as Ukrainian citizens attempted to stop the tank from moving forward. The dramatic scene was captured on video, and CNN confirmed its authenticity. The moment drew comparisons to the iconic "Tank Man" of Tiananmen Square.
People in Kyiv board a train heading to the west of the country on February 26. Kelly Clements, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, told CNN that more than 120,000 people had left Ukraine while 850,000 were internally displaced.
Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting in Kyiv on February 26.
Smoke and flames are seen near Kyiv on February 26. Explosions were seen and heard in parts of the capital as Ukrainians battled to hold back advancing Russian troops.
The body of a Russian soldier lies next to a Russian vehicle outside Kharkiv on February 25.
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine into Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on February 25.
A Ukrainian soldier sits injured from crossfire inside Kyiv on February 25.
A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian center in Palanca, Moldova, on February 25.
A firefighter walks between the ruins of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on February 25.
Newly married couple Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin pose for photo in Kyiv on February 25 after they joined the Territorial Defense Forces.
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.
People walk past a residential building in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.
The body of a school employee, who according to locals was killed in recent shelling, lies in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 25.
Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking garage on February 25.
In this handout photo from the Ukrainian government, firefighters respond to the scene of a residential building on fire in Kyiv on February 25. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said the city had been hit by "cruise or ballistic missiles."
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after an attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv, outside of Kharkiv, on February 24.
The body of a rocket remains in an apartment after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.
A boy plays with his tablet in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.
A man mourns after an airstrike reportedly hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv on February 24.
Sviatoslav Fursin, left, and Yaryna Arieva kneel during their wedding ceremony at the St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv on February 24. They had planned on getting married in May, but they rushed to tie the knot due to the attacks by Russian forces. "We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that," Arieva said.
Ukrainian service members sit atop armored vehicles driving in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 24.
People in Kyiv try to board a bus to travel west toward Poland on February 24.
US President Joe Biden arrives in the East Room of the White House to address the Russian invasion on February 24. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said, laying out a set of measures that will "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."
Smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv on February 24. Airports were also hit in Boryspil, Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.
People seek shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.
Russian military vehicles are seen at the Chernobyl power plant near Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 24. Russian forces have seized control of the the plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, according to the agency that manages the area.
People wait after boarding a bus to leave Kyiv on February 24.
Ukrainian President Zelensky holds an emergency meeting in Kyiv on February 24. In a video address, Zelensky announced that he was introducing martial law. He urged people to remain calm.
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.
A staff member of a Kyiv hotel talks on the phone on February 24.
Smoke rises from an air defense base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol on February 24. A CNN team in Mariupol reported hearing a barrage of artillery.
People wait in line to buy train tickets at the central station in Kyiv on February 24.
A long line of cars is seen exiting Kyiv on February 24. Heavy traffic appeared to be heading west, away from where explosions were heard early in the morning.
A photo provided by the Ukrainian President's office appears to show an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.
People in Moscow watch a televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announces a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 24. "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history," he said.
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is held in New York to discuss the crisis on February 23. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "attacking Ukraine" and to give peace a chance.
A convoy of Russian military vehicles is seen February 23 in the Rostov region of Russia, which runs along Ukraine's eastern border.
Ukrainian soldiers talk in a shelter at the front line near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.
Smoke rises from a damaged power plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on February 22.
A damaged house is worked on after shelling near the Ukrainian front-line city of Novoluhanske on February 22.
Mourners gather at a church in Kyiv on February 22 for the funeral of Ukrainian Army Capt. Anton Sydorov. The Ukrainian military said he was killed by a shrapnel wound on February 19 after several rounds of artillery fire were directed at Ukrainian positions near Myronivske.
Ukrainian soldiers pay their respects during Sydorov's funeral in Kyiv on February 22.
A sign displays conversion rates at a currency exchange kiosk in Kyiv on February 22. Global markets tumbled the day after Putin ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.
Russian howitzers are loaded onto train cars near Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.
People who left a separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine watch an address by Putin from their hotel room in Taganrog, Russia, on February 21. Putin blasted Kyiv's growing security ties with the West, and in lengthy remarks about the history of the USSR and the formation of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, he appeared to cast doubt on Ukraine's right to self-determination.
Putin signs decrees recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in a ceremony in Moscow on February 21. Earlier in the day, the heads of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics requested the Kremlin leader recognize their independence and sovereignty. Members of Putin's Security Council supported the initiative in a meeting earlier in the day.
Protesters demanding economic sanctions against Russia stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small number of protesters showed up to demonstrate.
Activists hold a performance in front of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in support of prisoners who were arrested in Crimea. They say the red doors are a symbol of the doors that were kicked in to search and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.
Ukrainian servicemen shop in the front-line town of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.
People lay flowers at the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.
A local resident shows the depth of a crater from shelling in a field behind his house in the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on February 20.
Ukrainian service members are seen along the front line outside of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.
People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine are seen at a temporary shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.
Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.
A Ukrainian soldier stays on position on the front line near Novohnativka on February 20.
A couple arrives at the city council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported further ceasefire violations and top Western officials warned about an impending conflict, life went on in other parts of the country.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, left, visits soldiers at a front-line position in Novoluhanske on February 19. Minutes after he left, the position came under fire. No one was injured.
A woman rests in a car near a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.
A Ukrainian service member walks by a building on February 19 that was hit by mortar fire in the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.
Fighter jets fly over Belarus during a joint military exercise the country held with Russia on February 19.
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a military command center in Novoluhanske on February 19.
People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they were ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.
The remains of a military vehicle are seen in a parking lot outside a government building following an explosion in Donetsk on February 18. Ukrainian and US officials said the vehicle explosion was a staged attack designed to stoke tensions in eastern Ukraine.
A memorial service and candlelight vigil is held at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on February 18. They honored those who died in 2014 while protesting against the government of President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian leader who later fled the country.
A kindergarten that officials say was damaged by shelling is seen in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 17. No lives were lost, but it was a stark reminder of the stakes for people living near the front lines that separate Ukrainian government forces from Russian-backed separatists.
Children play on old Soviet tanks in front of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.
Ambassadors of European countries lay roses at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall contains the names and photographs of military members who have died since the conflict with Russian-backed separatists began in 2014.
US troops walk on the tarmac at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a "Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Travelers wait in line to check in to their departing flights February 15 at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv. US President Joe Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned bank, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The websites of Oschadbank and PrivatBank, the country's two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks that day, as were the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and army, according to Ukrainian government agencies.
A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on February 14.
Members of Ukraine's National Guard look out a window as they ride a bus through the capital of Kyiv on February 14.
Satellite images taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a previously vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Pro-Russian separatists observe the movement of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine's Donbas area on February 11.
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that were delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as part of a US military support package for Ukraine.
Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 10.
Deteriorating conditions
As Russia sustains losses, its bombardment of the country continues to degrade living conditions in several areas. Officials are now racing to send aid and evacuate citizens from encircled cities.
Ukrainian officials announced a fresh attempt to secure at least 13 evacuation corridors from different cities, despite reporting that only a few civilians could leave the previous day.
Addressing the besieged city of Mariupol, Zelensky said Saturday that Ukrainian forces would guarantee a ceasefire along an evacuation corridor so supplies could enter, and civilians can leave.
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
There was some good news amid the destruction. A pregnant woman, whose rescue from the Mariupol maternity hospital this week was captured in a viral AP photo, gave birth to a baby girl, her family told CNN.
Mariana Vishegirskaya was among a number of women at the Mariupol maternity hospital who survived the shelling.
Her aunt Tatiana Liubchenko said the baby was named Veronica but she was worried about the situation in the city. “We got the information that the water and food of the people there are running out and we are very worried, because the green corridor is not opened and the Russians do not allow, the food does not come. And it’s so cold there right now so they can’t get warm,” Liubchenko said.
The fighting has displaced around 2 million Ukrainians in the country, the UN said Friday, and 2.5 million people have fled its borders.
CNN’s Tara John wrote from London. Maija Ehlinger reported from Atlanta. Tim Lister reported from Kyiv. Max Foster and Eleanor Pickston reported from London. CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva and Ivana Kottasová reported from Lviv.