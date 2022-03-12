Samuel L. Jackson stars in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," premiering globally March 11 on Apple TV+.

Read anything good lately?

I’ve found myself reading more books recently — sometimes just because all the streaming content can be overwhelming. Somewhat like how the Cheesecake Factory menu with its many pages can feel like way too much.

Not that I’m complaining. Streaming content is also my peaceful place, and this week my two passions collide in one project.

Three things to watch

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

(From left) Dominique Fishback and Samuel L. Jackson are shown in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey." Hopper Stone/Apple TV+

I am a huge fan of the writer Walter Mosley and have read just about all of his novels.

Which is why I was super excited to learn that a limited series based on one of my favorites, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” was coming to Apple TV+.

Samuel L. Jackson plays the title character, a man with dementia who has his memory restored long enough to try and solve the mysterious death of a loved one. Dominique Fishback (who was tremendous in “Judas and the Black Messiah”) plays his caregiver.

It’s currently streaming.

‘The Adam Project’

(From left) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Walker Scobell as Young Adam star in "The Adam Project." Doane Gregory/Netflix

Ordinarily sci-fi is not my jam, but sign me up for any and everything involving Ryan Reynolds.

I am such a huge admirer of his … acting. In “The Adam Project,” Reynolds teams up again with “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy for a story about a boy grappling with loss who meets his future self, a time-traveling pilot searching for his wife (played by Zoe Saldana).

The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

‘The Thing About Pam’

(From left) Mac Brandt as Detective McCarrick and Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria star in "The Thing About Pam." Skip Bolen/NBC

Renée Zellweger is getting a lot of attention for donning prosthetics to play Pam Hupp in this limited series, based on a “Dateline NBC” story about a woman accused of allegedly killing her best friend, Betsy Faria. But pay attention to the whole cast in this one.

For starters, there’s Glenn Fleshler as Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria, who is, of course, the initial prime suspect and Josh Duhamel as his attorney, Joel Schwartz.

And the whole thing feels a bit over the top.

The best true crime stories usually are, and this one was not only a “Dateline” episode but also a podcast. “The Thing About Pam” is airing on NBC.

Two things to listen to

(From left) Luke Smallbone and Joel Smallbone of For King & Country attend the 52nd GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America

Hey, fans of For King & Country, “What Are You Waiting For?”

That’s the title of the duo’s first new album in three years. Grammy-winning brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone fought hard to get here.

“Those first years when we started working together in the late 2000s, those first years we just got turned down,” Joel Smallborne told American Songwriter. “By every major label in America.”

They kept the faith (literally, as they credit their success to it) and now the Christian pop artists are enjoying the fruits of their labor.

The album dropped Friday.

Lil Durk performs at the runway show for PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor at New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2021. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Lil Durk’s “7220” was originally scheduled to drop the same day as Ye’s “Donda 2” before Lil Durk pushed back the release.

To make it even more interesting, the rapper took to his verified Instagram account to dare any other artist to drop their album on the same day.

He didn’t name anyone in particular, but Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy have been beefing recently, in case you didn’t know.

“7220” dropped Friday.



One thing to talk about

(From left) Russell Wilson and Ciara, cofounders of The House of LR&C, celebrate the brand's first retail launch on February 22 in Seattle's University Village. Suzi Pratt/Getty Images North America

There may have been lots of talk this week about professional quarterback Russell Wilson getting traded, but that’s not all that’s going on in his world.

Wilson and his wife, singer and actor Ciara, also have a new children’s book out.

The parents of three young children have cowritten a picture book, titled “Why Not You?”

They recently shared with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show that Wilson’s dad used to often say that phrase and that Ciara’s parents also instilled in her that “no dream is too big.”

“We share that same passion and connection,” she told Kimmel.

Love that kind of love.

Something to sip on

A woman passes by Brazilian artist Sipros' mural of the rapper Biggie Smalls, featured on a wall in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, New York, on June 6, 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

For those of us who remember, it hardly seems possible that it’s been 25 years since Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., was gunned down in Los Angeles. The rapper, born Christopher Wallace, was killed when his vehicle came under fire as he and his entourage left an industry party.

It feels like only yesterday that I was writing about the 20th anniversary of his death on March 9, 1997.

Wallace’s murder has never been solved, but his musical influence remains.

As is often the case with those who die young, his mythology has grown over the years even as many wonder where both he and his career would be now had he lived.

Hip-hop has aged well — as was displayed at this year’s Super Bowl — but count me as one who wishes that both Wallace and Tupac Shakur, who was gunned down six months before Biggie, had lived to see it.