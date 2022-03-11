NASA will send your name around the moon. Here's how to sign up

(CNN) You may have a slim chance of traveling to outer space, but at least your name can go.

The initiative is part of the agency's uncrewed Artemis I mission, which is the first mission of their Artemis program to eventually return astronauts to the moon.

It's free to add your name to the flash drive, said NASA spokesperson Kathryn Hambleton.

"We hope this is a way to get people excited and to bring them along and inspire the next generation, the Artemis generation," Hambleton said.

