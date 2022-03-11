(CNN)Steph Curry surprised a young fan with tickets to a game and visited her in the stands, after she had cried three days earlier at another game upon learning that Curry had been rested.
Holding a colorful sign that read "Go Warriors! MVP Steph Curry" at the Golden State Warriors' game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, 10-year-old PJ O'Byrne cried as she found out that Curry had been rested.
For her birthday, she had received Warriors tickets to the Nuggets game, originally scheduled for December 30th but later postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Nuggets' camp. Then, at the rescheduled game she was devastated to learn that her favorite player would not be playing.
The moment was captured by cameras, tweeted by the Warriors, and went viral. The Warriors responded by providing tickets for the young fan and her family to their next game, also against the Nuggets three days later.
She cried again, this time joyfully, as Curry visited her in the stands before the game on Thursday. He talked to her, signed her poster and took photos.
"It's what the NBA is all about," Curry said when interviewed after the game. "Our fans are everything. I told her I appreciate the support and love. I know she was upset on Monday, and we got to make it up to her."
Not to be outdone, the Nuggets provided her with MVP jerseys too.
To cap her evening, Curry scored 34 points, steering the Warriors to a 113-102 victory against the Nuggets. He also surpassed a career total 20,000 points, the 49th NBA player to achieve this milestone.
After witnessing the Warriors lose on Monday, O'Byrne was delighted to watch her team win, as they overturned a nine-point deficit at the break to eventually win by 11.
It was their first victory over the Nuggets this season, following three losses, and saw them pressurize the Memphis Grizzlies for second place in the Western Conference.
The Warriors will now return to San Francisco where they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.