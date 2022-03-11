Volodymyr Repik/AP A reactor at the Chernobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. In pictures: The Chernobyl disaster

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is the site of the world's worst nuclear accident.

When an explosion tore through Chernobyl's No. 4 reactor on April 26, 1986, more than 30 people were killed near Pripyat, Ukraine. Countless others have died from radiation symptoms since, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Health Organization.

The disaster sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over hundreds of thousands of square miles of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The radioactive effects of the explosion were about 400 times more potent than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.