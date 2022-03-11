Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE is now officially up for preorder from Apple and authorized retailers. And while it retains the classic form factor with a home button, it also sports upgraded technology and an affordable $429 starting price.

How to preorder the iPhone SE third-generation

Preorders are now open for the iPhone SE and you can purchase it directly from Apple, from carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, or from retailers like Amazon.com and BestBuy. Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options and comes in Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED. Increased storage will cost you extra, of course— $479 for 128GB and $579 for 256GB.

• iPhone SE (starting at $429.99; apple.com, amazon.com, bestbuy.com, expercom.com and walmart.com)

If you’re looking to save cash and trade in your current smartphone, you can try a service like Decluttr. Just answer a few questions about your device and you’ll receive a prepaid label to ship it with. You can also score an extra 15% trade-in value (up to $50) with code “SPRING15.” Apple also offers a trade-in program as an option when you’re preordering a new device, though here you’ll just get Apple credit rather than cash back. Unlike the iPhone 13 launch, Apple has also not yet announced additional preorder deals or incentives for the new SE.

What you need to know about the iPhone SE third-generation?

Apple

While much of the new iPhone SE stays the same as the last generation, we think it packs a whole lot into an affordable package. It comes with the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor as the iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. So it should deliver the same iOS 15 experience for a much lower price. You can expect image capture to be fast, gaming to be engaging and any task to feel fluid.

The third-generation SE looks identical to the second-gen and resembles an iPhone 8. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display surrounded by bezels and a home button that includes Touch ID below the display, which lets you securely unlock your iPhone and authenticate purchases. Above the screen is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera fit for selfies, and not only can it take them in Portrait Mode but the new processor also allows for Photographic styles as well.

It’s the same primary 12-megapixel lens, but it does capture images and videos faster, supports better details with Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion, and now shoots in those same Photographic Styles to customize the look and feel of your iPhone photos.

Rounding out the iPhone SE third-generation is a larger battery and support for 5G Sub-6, which may not be helpful day-to-day but helps for future-proofing.

You can see our full guide on the iPhone SE here, and if you’re sold, it’s now up for preorder.