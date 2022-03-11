Green, green, green. That’s what’s on Apple’s mind, if you judge by the two new iPhone colors that are up for preorder. We’ve spent the last few days with the green iPhone 13 Mini and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro Max, so let’s take a closer look.

How to preorder the green iPhone 13 Mini and 13 or Alpine Green 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

Apple has officially opened preorders for the two new green iPhones. The green iPhone 13 Mini and 13, along with the Alpine Green 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are up for preorder from Apple directly or from carriers and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Standard green is nice, but Pro green is where it’s at

Both shades are ideal for traveling into a jungle or, more realistically, into a suburban backyard in New Jersey with plenty of fauna around. And here’s the best news: Apple isn’t increasing the price for either new shade. The iPhone 13 Mini and 13 in green sit at $699 and $799, respectively, while the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green are $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Mini’s take on green is pretty dark, and unless you hit it with direct light (ambient or from the sun) it doesn’t pop. For the “Star Wars” nerds out there, it’s somewhere in between Baby Yoda green and the color of Boba Fett’s armor. Like any other iPhone 13, the rear has a glossy finish except for the matte camera bump. Thanks to the darker nature of this shade, it does hide fingerprints quite well. The sides of this 13 model are still aluminum and adopt a dark shade of green.

What we’re really a fan of is Alpine Green on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s a lighter, more flowy hue of green in a matte finish that’s reactive to light. It’s sleek and modern, but it’s also a little adventurous. It’s closer on the scale to Boba Fett’s armor, and we like it a bit more than Sierra Blue as well — especially on the shiny stainless steel edges. Essentially, Alpine Green is like if Pacific Blue were green.

This new iPhone color is shiny, fancy and perfect for St. Paddy’s Day — but if you already have an iPhone 13, we wouldn’t recommend exchanging it just for the new paint job. The specs are the same, including the blazing-fast A15 Bionic processor, a two- or three-camera system, a vibrant OLED display and full 5G support. This mid-cycle color refresh could convince you to jump if you’re rocking an older iPhone. We’d recommend you lock in a trade-in price for your phone as well. The iPhone 13 is our top pick for a smartphone, thanks to its long battery life, sharp display and fast speed for any task. Those who want the ultimate mobile photography experience should consider the 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max.

And for those who are green with envy, you can score the new Eucalyptus Silicone Case with MagSafe to make your iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max green.

Here’s a photo walk-through of these two jungle-ready phones:

