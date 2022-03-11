Hearing aids have traditionally gotten a bad rap: clunky, tinny, inconvenient and expensive. As a result, millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss have come to expect a poor hearing aid experience as par for the course.
But as innovation brings continual improvements to everything from the smartphones in our pockets to the smartwatches on our wrists, why haven’t hearing aids kept pace?
That’s the question that drives Eargo, a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss. That mission begins with a commitment to delivering the best hearing experience possible to their customers, thanks to cutting-edge technology and a culture of constant improvement.
Enter the Eargo 6, the company’s latest model and its most advanced device yet.
Sound that adjusts to your world
Debuting at the tech-centric Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022, the Eargo 6 incorporates the latest technology to reduce background noise and deliver clear, high-quality sound.
At the core of its groundbreaking performance is Sound Adjust, a clever algorithm that identifies the soundscape you are in and automatically modifies the device settings to provide optimal benefit. For loud environments, that means automatically reducing background distractions, allowing speech to come through more clearly. Quietly reading alone at home instead? Sound Adjust technology adapts accordingly to prevent each page turn from becoming an ear canal-crushing experience.
Far from the finicky hearing aids of yore, the Eargo 6 simplifies being out and about by doing all the fine-tuning automatically so you can focus on the sounds and voices that matter most.
Befriend the water again
Water and electronics are natural enemies — once upon a time, that is. Today, the Eargo 6 has been tested to a water resistance rating of IPX-7, meaning it is fully submersible up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. So on the rare occasion you may forget to take them off before getting in the shower, or you unknowingly place them on a wet surface, you can find comfort in knowing they’ll be OK.
All-day comfort
Ideally, a hearing aid should melt into the background, disappearing into a frictionless experience that brings the world closer and makes it more vivid. Comfort is necessarily a part of that equation, and the Eargo 6 delivers. Patented, medical-grade silicone petal tips come in two sizes and two styles to minimize discomfort and maximize a luxurious ear feel.
These tips don’t just feel good; they provide versatile options for overall fit, too. The closed petals minimize sound leakage and reduce feedback, though the tradeoff here is higher occlusion (this typically results in a sound experience that some feel is less natural). Open petals are less occlusive than the closed, making it a better option for those looking for a more natural listening experience.
Even better? The Eargo 6 is designed for virtual invisibility, so you can get the benefits of better hearing without making it a distracting part of your appearance. It’s the smallest in-canal rechargeable hearing aid on the market.
Telecare, tailored to you
Each Eargo 6 comes with lifetime support, connecting you with hearing professionals by phone, video, call and text, no matter where you are. These licensed hearing professionals have your back at every step of your hearing journey.
Stay powered up
Nothing puts a damper on a day out like a hearing aid that runs out of juice. For all-day power, the Eargo 6 turns to Varta® microbattery technology, which puts a powerful runtime in a small package. With up to 16 hours of continuous use per charge and a portable charging case for on-the-go recharging, the Eargo 6 makes it easy to stay out longer and focus on the experiences, conversations and people that life is all about.
Starting at $2,950, the Eargo 6 puts the latest in hearing technology, comfort and ease of use at your service to deliver an exceptional experience. For a limited time, you can get the Eargo 6 for only $2,650, which is a hefty $300 in savings. With financing available for as low as $85 per month (while on sale), lifetime service and a two-year warranty, the Eargo 6 might just be calling your name.