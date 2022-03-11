Public frustration mounts as China faces biggest Covid outbreak since 2020

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) China is fighting its biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with discontent emerging on social media as restrictions and lockdowns take their toll.

Authorities fell back on these familiar tactics as cases began surging around the country last week, imposing targeted lockdowns for residents in high-risk areas and mandatory quarantine for close contacts.

In Shanghai, where infections are rising, the city government converted several apartments into centralized quarantine centers, forcing tenants to clear out all their belongings, according to several government notices seen by CNN.

Snap lockdowns have also trapped a number of residents, office workers and schoolchildren with little notice, keeping them in their workplaces or schools until everybody inside tests negative, according to local residents.

But more than two years into the pandemic, public patience with these measures -- especially when executed at speed and with little consideration for the human impact -- appears to be fraying.

At the Jilin Agricultural Science and Technology University in northeastern Jilin province, students took to social media to plead for help, saying they had been left to fend for themselves after a cluster was detected on campus.

In one widely-shared post on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, a user claiming to be a student at the university complained that infected students had been isolated in libraries and academic buildings, "all breaking down and crying."

"Many students in my dormitory had fever, but counselors just gave us fever reducers and told us to sleep with a warm quilt," the user wrote on Thursday. "There is a serious shortage of necessities for life. Girls have no sanitary pads. Students are bleeding and hurting, crying and calling their families."

CNN has reached out to the university through its official Weibo account for comment. The school's official website, and any additional contact information, has been taken offline as of Friday.

The Weibo user added that students isolated in their dormitories found "their doors were sealed off and they can't even go to the dormitory's public toilet." When the students tried to call the government's Covid-19 control center, phone operators "refused to answer our questions," he said.

Many of the students were transferred to a separate quarantine facility on Thursday, with 30 buses deployed to take them from campus, the state-run Global Times reported.

The Weibo post went viral, with more than 2.6 million likes and 410,000 shares. Public outrage flooded the internet, with users calling for accountability from local officials. A related hashtag garnered more than 1.88 billion views on Weibo, according to the Global Times.

"From the school to the prevention and control institutions to the Jilin city government -- if there was one person who had the courage to assume responsibility, it would not have developed to the present situation," one Weibo post read.

Later that day, the city government said the secretary of the school's Chinese Communist Party committee had been removed from the position for negligence.

Surging cases

The current outbreak has spread to several dozen cities in 20 provinces, according to the National Health Commission. The biggest hotspots are Jilin and northeastern Shandong province, while cases have also been reported in the capital, Beijing, as well as Shanghai.

The capital of Jilin province, Changchun, issued a city-wide lockdown on Friday, forbidding all 9 million residents from leaving their neighborhoods. Each household is only allowed to send one person to buy groceries every other day.

As the Jilin university cluster began to spread, Jilin city closed all schools and entertainment spaces. Similar closures were imposed in the city of Qingdao, home to 10 million people in Shandong province.

Both Jilin city and Qingdao are fighting the highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to local health authorities.

Students line up for Covid-19 testing at Qingdao Agricultural University on March 7 in China's Qingdao city.

In Qingdao's Laixi area, students make up more than a quarter of the 776 cases confirmed since March 4. Authorities say the cluster has since spread to other provinces -- leading to 17 officials from Laixi being punished Thursday for allowing "loopholes" and alleged negligence.

China's zero-Covid strategy has put local governments under huge pressure to keep the virus at bay, and a slew of officials have been punished during previous rounds of local outbreaks.

As public frustration and sympathy for the students mounted, state media acknowledged that some sectors were showing "a certain level of fatigue toward the dynamic zero-Covid strategy, which could affect the outcome of the implementation of the current policy."

Some Chinese leaders and scientists have also hinted that China could move away from the strategy. Zero-Covid "will not remain unchanged forever," wrote Zeng Guang, the chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Weibo last week.

But that transition will not happen anytime soon, with experts urging caution amid the surging cases, and warning new variants could still arise. "There is no need to open the door at the peak of the global epidemic," Zeng said.