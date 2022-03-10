Victims of opioid crisis confront owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

(CNN) Victims of opioid abuse and their families on Thursday confronted members of the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, recounting their unmeasurable loss and pain.

The emotional hearing came one day after a US bankruptcy judge approved a settlement that requires Purdue Pharma and the Sackler families to pay out as much as $6 billion to states, individual claimants and for opioid crisis abatement.

"I'm outraged that you haven't owned up to the crisis that you've created," said Kay Scarpone, whose son Joseph Scarpone, a former Marine, was lost to addiction when he was 25.

The 26 speakers at the Zoom hearing came from 19 states.

"You will be judged by greater powers than this justice system system and this bankruptcy court," said Ryan Hampton, who has been in recovery from a decade-long opioid addiction.