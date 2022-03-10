More of the US is in drought than any time since 2012

(CNN) The West is far from the only region experiencing remarkably dry weather so far this year. According to Thursday's report from the US Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the contiguous US is in some classification of drought.

It is the largest portion of the country in a state of drought since 2012 , the year when the continental US saw an all-time record of 65% during September.

And in recent weeks, drought has increased significantly. In the last month alone, the percentage of the continental US in drought has jumped from 55% to more than 61%, an increase of nearly 170,000 square miles; an area larger than the size of California.

"The drought is pretty baked in," Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth College and co-lead of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Drought Task Force, told CNN. "My expectation is fully that the American West is going to be in a drought through the rest of this year, at the very least."

"To recover from this thing, we're talking about multiple seasons of above-average precipitation," Mankin added.