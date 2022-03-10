UK sanctions Russian oligarch and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

(CNN) The UK has added Russian oligarch and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich to its list of sanctioned individuals.

In a statement Thursday, the UK government said it was adding seven further oligarchs and politicians -- including Abramovich -- to its list.

Abramovich announced this month he plans to sell Chelsea Football Club, as it is "in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners."

The UK is "absolutely determined" to sanction Russian oligarchs, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said this month, adding that the UK was working through "a further list" of oligarchs to sanction.

"There is nowhere for any of Putin's cronies to hide," Truss continued.

Read More