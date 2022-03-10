(CNN) The Major League Baseball season will begin April 7 after the league and the players union on Thursday reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Owners are scheduled to vote on the deal at 6 p.m. ET, the source said, and spring training camps should open Sunday.

The entire players union will also need to approve the deal.

The prior collective bargaining agreement -- which determines players' terms and conditions of employment -- expired in December and owners of the league's 30 franchises then locked out players

That kept players off team property and no teams or players were allowed to sign new contracts or conduct trades.

