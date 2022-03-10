Garrard Conley is an assistant professor of creative writing at Kennesaw State University. He is the author of the memoir "Boy Erased," adapted into a film of the same name. He is also the producer of Unerased: The History of Conversion Therapy in America. The views expressed here are the author's. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When I attended conversion therapy in 2004, the cost was $1,500 for a two-week session.

My parents saved up for the so-called counseling, having heard through a network of Baptist preachers that, in many cases, clients required months, sometimes years, of "treatment." By the time I realized conversion therapy didn't work, it had not only taken our money but also caused our family deep emotional and psychological harm.

Before the two weeks were up, the director of the program spoke with my mother about extending my stay for another month, then another three months, and after that, possibly even years. Only after my mother witnessed me on the brink of suicide did she withdraw me from treatment. Otherwise, we might have spent thousands more and lost years of our lives to conversion therapy.

This week, JAMA Pediatrics published an economic study on the cost of conversion therapy among LGBTQ youth. Over a lifetime, the estimated cost amounts to nearly $100,000 per person, with the national burden totaling roughly $650 million.