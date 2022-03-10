Russian former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin and father Dmitry included on EU sanctions list

(CNN) Fired Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry have been included on a list of individuals who face European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the Haas F1 team terminated Mazepin's contract and the contract of its title sponsor Uralkali, a Russian chemical producer that is part-owned by Dmitry's Uralchem company.

The EU document describes Mazepin Sr. as "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" due to him being invited by the Russian president to a meeting of 36 other businesspeople to discuss how sanctions would impact Russia.

"According to the company [Uralchem], it is the largest producer of ammonium nitrate as well as the second-largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers in Russia," the EU document reads.

"Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin is thus involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine."