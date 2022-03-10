Maersk CEO: We need more labor in the ports

Annual inflation near 40-year high: Here's what got more expensive

Kellogg's CEO on navigating inflation to keep brands on shelves

'It is so rare to see': Romans breaks down record-high producer price index

Families are struggling to keep up with inflation

How the Russian invasion will impact the US economy

People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a "military operation" into Ukraine. The first tranche will hit four Russian banks -- including the country's two largest, Sberbank and VTB Bank -- cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports, and target several of the country's oligarchs. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

US cuts off Russia's central bank, access to SWIFT -- what it means

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City. Apple is set to report first-quarter earnings results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation and to bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

'The kind of trend you want to see': Romans breaks down new job numbers

What may happen to the economy as gas prices continue to rise

'Why so many Americans are sour on the economy:' Romans breaks down inflation report

A shopper bags fruit inside a supermarket in Chevy Chase, Maryland on February 17, 2022. - US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released February 16. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mortgage rates are rising again amid fears of soaring inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.85% in the week ending March 10, up from 3.76% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

Inflation fears and geopolitical uncertainty are both having an impact, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist.

“Over the long-term, we expect rates to continue to rise as inflation broadens and shortages increasingly impact many segments of the economy,” said Khater. “However, uncertainty about the war in Ukraine is driving rate volatility that likely will continue in the short-term.”

The 30-year rate rebounded this week following a jump in the 10-year Treasury, which topped 1.95%, said George Ratiu, Realtor.com’s manager of economic research.

“Investors worried about mounting inflation stemming from a likely ban on Russian oil imports amid a spike in the price of US crude to more than $130 per barrel, the highest point in 13 years,” he said. Inflation is expected to continue to accelerate, he said, sparking broader concerns about a consumer spending pullback in the months ahead.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve which meets next week and is expected to increase the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation.

“The big question on many analysts’ minds is whether a 25-basis point hike will be enough given the significant shortage of labor and inflation at levels not seen since the 1980s,” said Ratiu.

The real estate market continues to experience accelerating prices and record low inventory as the spring sales season heats up.

At today’s rate, the buyer of a median-priced home is facing a mortgage payment that is more than $280 per month higher than a year ago, according to Realtor.com

“With not enough homes for sale, both first-time buyers and homeowners looking for a trade-up home are locked in place by surging prices and higher interest rates,” said Ratiu. “The real challenge for Americans is that the high inflation is eating away at the growth in wages and salaries, on top of spiking housing and living costs.”