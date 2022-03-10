Tiger Woods inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame

By Issy Ronald, CNN
6:28 AM EST, Thu March 10, 2022
Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/14/sport/masters-2019-augusta-final-round-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first since 2008.</a>
David J. Phillip/AP
Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.
CBS Archive/Getty Images
Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.
Jack D. Miller/The Orange County Register/AP
Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.
Bob Galbraith/AP
Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.
Getty Images/Getty Images
Woods hits a tee shot during the 1995 Walker Cup, an international team event.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods talks to the media after winning his third-straight US Amateur in 1996. Throughout his life, Woods has worn red on the final day of a big tournament.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods played two years of college golf at Stanford University. He won the NCAA individual golf title in 1996.
Patrick Murphy-Racey/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods turned professional in August 1996, and it didn't take long for him to win his first tournament. Six weeks after he announced he was going pro — with a famous "Hello, world" ad campaign for Nike — Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational. That earned him this big check, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in the following year's Masters tournament.
Lennox McLendon/AP
Woods made history at the 1997 Masters, blowing away the field by 12 strokes to win his first major. At the time, it was also a record-low Masters score of 18 under par.
Stephen Munday/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Woods hugs his father, Earl, after winning the 1997 Masters. Earl, a former Green Beret, was widely credited with developing his son's prodigious talent and pushing him to be the ultimate competitor.
Dave Martin/AP
Woods arrives at an airport in Hamburg, Germany, in May 2000.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Woods plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the 2000 US Open in Pebble Beach, California. Woods won the tournament by 15 shots, a record for any major. It was Woods' third major title by this point; he had also won the 1999 PGA Championship.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
A month after the US Open, Woods won the 2000 British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. That gave him the career Grand Slam — a win in each of the four different majors — at the age of 24.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods chips out of the rough at the 2000 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout his career, Woods has always had the largest galleries, with thousands of people flocking from hole to hole to watch him play. He's also been credited with bringing in millions of new fans to the sport.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods reacts as he sinks a putt during a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. Woods defeated Bob May in the playoff to win his third straight major.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Fans watch Woods tee off on the 18th hole at the 2001 Masters. Woods went on to win the event and complete what's now called the Tiger Slam — four consecutive major titles.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods chats with golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial tournament in June 2001. The two are widely considered to be the two greatest golfers in history, and only Nicklaus has won more major titles than Woods.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods arrives in a military vehicle before a golf exhibition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2004. Woods spent the week training with Army troops before hosting a junior golf clinic for his Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods' father, Earl, was stationed at the base in the 1960s.
Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
Woods and Phil Mickelson line up their putts during the final round of the Ford Championship in March 2005. For much of Woods' career, Mickelson was considered his biggest rival.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Woods celebrates with his caddie, Steve Williams, after his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. Woods went on to win his fourth green jacket.
Harry How/Getty Images
Woods hugs Williams after winning the British Open in Hoylake, England in 2006. It was Woods' first major win since the death of his father just a couple of months earlier.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Woods stands with his mother, Kultida, and his daughter, Sam, as a statue of him and his father is unveiled at the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California, in January 2008.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Woods had a fractured tibia and a torn ligament in his knee, but he gutted out a playoff win over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open. It was his third US Open win and his 14th major title.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports
President Barack Obama hosted Woods in the White House Oval Office in April 2009.
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Woods hits a shot during a PGA Championship practice round in August 2009.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Woods holds his daughter, Sam, as he and his wife, Elin, attend a Stanford football game in November 2009. Woods married Elin, a model, in 2004. The couple also have a son, Charlie.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Woods approaches a lectern before giving a televised statement in February 2010. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2010/US/02/19/tiger.woods/index.html" target="_blank">Woods apologized for being unfaithful to his wife</a> and letting down both fans and family. "I had affairs, I cheated," he said. "What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame." It was his first public appearance since being hospitalized a couple months earlier following a car crash outside his home. Woods said he was in therapy for "issues," which he did not explain. He and his wife divorced in August 2010.
Eric Gay/Pool/Getty Images
Woods plays virtual golf with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon in 2011.
Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Woods jokes with golf great Arnold Palmer after winning the Bay Hill Invitational in March 2013 and regaining his spot as the world's top-ranked golfer.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting a shot at The Barclays in August 2013. A few months later, he would undergo back surgery for a pinched nerve.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
From left, Woods, Jason Dufner and Mickelson hang out at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Presidents Cup was taking place in Dublin, Ohio, in October 2013.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Woods kisses his then-girlfriend, skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn, at an event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2015. The two dated for a couple of years.
Marco Trovati/AP
In 2017, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/us/tiger-woods-arrested-dui/" target="_blank">Woods was arrested</a> on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods, who was rehabbing from another back surgery, said in a statement that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and that alcohol was not involved. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and went on probation.
Lannis Waters/Pool/Getty Images
Woods is trailed by jubilant fans during the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta in 2018. It was <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/23/golf/tiger-woods-tour-championship-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.</a>
John Amis/AP
President Donald Trump presents Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in May 2019. It was just a month after Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/06/politics/tiger-woods-medal-of-freedom-trump/index.html" target="_blank">Trump hailed Woods</a> as a "global symbol of American excellence" and congratulated him on his "amazing comeback."
The Asahi Shimbu via Getty Images
Woods captained the US team to a Presidents Cup win in December 2019.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Woods putts during the second round of the Masters in November 2020.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Woods and his son, Charlie, warm up before the final round of the PNC Championship in December 2020. Videos of Charlie's impressive swing, a swing that looks much like his father's, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/twitter-freaking-out-about-charlie-woods" target="_blank" target="_blank">went viral on social media.</a>
Ben Jared/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of Woods' rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in February 2021. Woods <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/us/tiger-woods-update-crash-cause/index.html" target="_blank">suffered serious leg injuries</a> in the one-car accident and had to be pulled from his vehicle by emergency responders.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
CNN —  

Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame at the PGA Tour headquarters in Florida on Wednesday.

After being introduced and presented with the award by his daughter, Woods kicked off his speech emotionally: “Thank you. Crap, I just lost a bet to [golfer Steve] Stricker that I wouldn’t cry. Thank you, Sam.”

Woods then recalled the sacrifices of his parents, and the racism he faced as a young golfer.

“One of the things that Dad had instilled in me is that he grew up in an era, same era as Charlie Sifford [the first Black golfer to play on the PGA Tour] and why my son is named after Charlie, is that you had to be twice as good to be given half a chance,” he said.

John Joven

Charlie Sifford: golf's first Black professional who paved the way for Tiger Woods

“I was not allowed in the clubhouses where all the other juniors were. The color of my skin dictated that. As I got older, that drove me even more.

“So, as I was denied access into the clubhouses, that’s fine. Put my shoes on here in the parking lot. I asked two questions only, that was it: where was the first tee and what was the course record.”

Woods speaks during the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Woods speaks during the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

During his career, Woods has broken many golfing records, establishing himself as arguably the greatest golfer of all time. He has won 15 majors – surpassed only by Jack Nicklaus’ 18 – as well as a joint-record 82 wins on the PGA Tour.

The American took 359 starts to achieve this milestone, according to the PGA Tour Stats Report, making for a record win percentage of 22.80%.

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters after sustaining serious injuries from a car crash in February 2021.

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters on April 14, 2019, in Augusta.
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters on April 14, 2019, in Augusta.
David J. Phillip/AP

While he is yet to set a date for his return to the Tour, he played with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in December, finishing second.

The importance of his family featured throughout Woods’ acceptance speech. “I know that golf is an individual sport, we do things on our own a lot for hours on end, but I didn’t get here alone,” he said.

“I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends who supported me in the darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times. All of you allowed me to get here and I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”

The ceremony also inducted former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, four-time major winner Susie Maxwell and course designer and architect Marion Hollins into the Golf Hall of Fame.