March 11, 2022

A preview of the 2022 U.S. Midterm Elections headlines today’s show, as we give you an objective overview of what’s at stake in November. We’re also reporting on a tentative agreement in Major League Baseball, a bill that signals a major change for the U.S. Postal Service, and a cow on the loose in Los Angeles.

1. Ukraine’s president has asked the U.S. and other supporting countries to establish what kind of zone in the skies over Ukraine?

2. What kind of disaster recently claimed several lives and damaged dozens of homes after striking several counties in the U.S. state of Iowa?

3. What was the name of the ship that sank 130 years ago in Lake Superior and was recently discovered and explored by a remotely operated submersible?

4. What nation’s prime minister says every eighth child in her country is now a refugee, as people fleeing their homes in Ukraine flood across the border?

5. Conservationists in northwest Thailand are working to conserve what subspecies of tiger, which is on the brink of extinction?

6. This week, the U.S. government announced it would stop importing what commodity from Russia, which is a major global producer of it?

7. Russia and Ukraine supply more than 25 percent of what crop, whose prices are expected to rise during their ongoing war?

8. Yoon Suk-yeol won this week’s presidential election in what nation, which is an ally of the U.S. and a rival of its neighboring country?

9. What state became the last in the U.S. to announce that it will end its mask mandate, a decision that takes effect on March 25?

10. What U.S. organization, which dates back to 1775, is the subject of a new law that changes how it funds certain benefits for retired workers?

