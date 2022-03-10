This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

Our editors test and research hundreds of products a year, but the stuff that we get the most excited about? The items that claim they can get you “the best sleep of your life” … and actually do just that.

It’s a rare occurrence, sure, but when we find a sleep product we love, we just can’t shut up about it. We’ve already talked about our nightstand necessities that changed the way we sleep, so now let’s get into the sleep products we now literally cannot sleep without.

$65 From $39 at Casper

Original Casper Pillow Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I never realized how much a good pillow could change how I sleep. But after years of using limp, unsupportive pillows I finally made the switch to a Casper pillow and I’ll never go back. I sleep better, don’t wake up with neck pain and feel supported all night long. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$49 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic All-Purpose Peanut Pillow Chelsea Stone/CNN

I bought this peanut-shaped memory foam pillow on a whim a few years ago (it was on sale!), and now I can’t envision my life without it. It’s the ideal shape for propping up your head and neck if you want to watch TV or read in bed (or if you suffer from neck pain or soreness), and it also relieves pressure on your back if you hold it between your knees while resting on your side. — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

From $319 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Stephanie Griffin/CNN

These bamboo sheets from Cozy Earth are both a blessing and a curse — they are so soft that I fall asleep faster, but that being said, they also make it absolutely impossible to get out of bed in the morning. I’ve had them for a couple months now and even after washing, they’ve remained as soft as they did when I first got them. They’re worth every single penny! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$169 at Buffy

Buffy Cloud Comforter Lindsey Smith/CNN

The first Instagram ad to ever “get me” was for the Buffy Cloud Comforter. I wanted to make a swap to an eco-friendly (and animal-friendly) comforter that didn’t include down feathers. Buffy is equally comfortable as it is environmentally conscious. It’s crafted entirely from plant-based and recycled materials and is lightweight and fluffy. The brand went the extra mile to also include loops at the ends, so you don’t have to wrestle as much with a duvet cover. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$2,098 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud Premier, Queen Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve never slept better than I have with this mattress underneath me. The DreamCloud Premier is both firm-yet-cushion-y and the top layers of memory foam help cut down on motion transfer — which means you won’t feel a thing if you live with a restless sleeper like I do. Each night, I look forward to sinking right into bed and getting a good night’s rest. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$149 at Loftie

Loftie Alarm Clock Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I know, $150 is a LOT to pay for an alarm clock. But Loftie is a thoughtfully designed, gorgeous clock that makes sleep feel like self care. It features an ambient night light, soundscapes and meditations to help you fall asleep and a two-phase alarm that gradually wakes you up in the morning instead of jolting you awake. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$14.99 at Starface

Starface Hydro-Stars Sophie Shaw/CNN

I love a beauty product that works overnight, and these cute pimple patches help banish breakouts by the morning. The star-shaped hydrocolloid stickers absorb the fluid and gunk within the pimples, reducing the inflammation and size of the zits. While I’ve tried several brands of pimple patches, I always come back to these because they’re honestly a joy to put on, they come with a fun case that has a compact mirror inside and there are limited-edition drops of the stickers, so you can mix it up with new colors. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$599 at HigherDose

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket HigherDose

This sauna blanket from HigherDose has become a key part of my nightly ritual. I tuck myself inside of it for 45 minutes each night and not only does it result in TONS of sweat and glowy skin, but it also leaves me feeling super relaxed — which ultimately leads to much better, deeper, and longer sleep. It’s super easy to use, and the clean-up is quick too. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$68 at Edify

Casa Clara Frankie Slippers Sarai Thompson/CNN

Ever since I was a little girl, I always loved walking around my parents’ house in a cozy pair of slippers. Years later, I still love to add that extra element of cozy to my feet as I walk around my apartment. My latest addition to my slipper collection is are these Frankie Slippers. The first thing that stood out to me when I first wore these slippers was how snug they felt on my feet. I can walk freely without worrying that the slippers will slide off. They exceed in the comfort department and aren’t they adorable?! — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

From $35 at Nordstrom

Aesop Rind Concentrate Body Balm Emily McNutt/CNN

I swear by Aesop skin products, and this body balm is no exception. I love this rind concentrate scent — it’s the perfect combination of fresh, citrus smell with nourishing powers for softer hands. One small dollop and I feel immediately relaxed. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

$258 at Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk High-Rise Pant Set Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I’m big into matching pajamas, and these remain my all-time favorite pair. Expensive, yes, but consider that this silk pajama set is machine-washable, making them actually easy to care for too. My favorite part however is actually just how versatile this set is. I wear the cropped top alone with jeans in the summertime, and in the winter I layer it with a turtleneck. I always feel incredibly chic, and the fabric really is buttery-soft. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$219 at Casper

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Day or night, I always have a blanket wrapped around me (I run cold). But ever since I got my hands on Casper’s new Snoozewear line, I’ve tossed my blankets to the side and wear this cloud-like robe all day long. It features large armholes and convenient pockets for my phone — or snacks, perhaps? — and also comes with buttons so it stays secure all day long. It practically doubles as a puffy duvet so often times, I take it off before bed and place it over me since it’s so warm and comfy! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$109 at Target

Casaluna Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet & Pillow Sham Set Target

I’ve always wanted to try linen bedding, but most options are way out of my price range. This Casaluna set is budget-friendly and is super soft. Since it’s a heavyweight style, it’s perfect for chilly winter days. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$10 $7.88 at Amazon

Lewis N. Clark Travel Comfort Eye Mask Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I’ve been using this simple eye mask for years, and it’s still my favorite one. The overall mask is slightly puffy and pillowy, and I find that it sits really nicely on my face. The real game-changer here, however, is the extra lining at the bottom of the mask that blocks out all light. This is technically made for travel, but it’s so good that I sleep with this mask every single night. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$199 at Be Humance

Be Humance Weighted Throw Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I swear I cannot fall asleep without this blanket on top of me each night. I especially love it because it’s much smaller and lighter than the average weighted blanket, at just 8 pounds, so I never feel too claustrophobic or overheat. It’s also made to be reversible, so I can switch it up when I spontaneously redecorate my bedroom décor here and there. If you run cold or simply have trouble sleeping at night, this weighted blanket is 100% worth the investment. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$10 at Amazon

Twinings Pure Peppermint Tea Emily McNutt/CNN

Nothing winds me down after a hectic day quite like a nice cuppa herbal tea. I tend to switch between peppermint tea and camomile tea, depending on the day. There’s really no better start to a sleep routine than a piping hot tea and a good book. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

From $230 at Citizenry

Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set Rachel Lubitz/CNN

At this point, I’ve tried linen sheets from Casaluna, Parachute and Magic Linen. But my all-time faves remain this set from Citizenry. It’s the most buttery-soft linen I’ve ever felt, and it seems to get softer with each wash. I also just simply cannot get over the rich brown color (called Sienna), which totally transformed my room. I used to be an all-white-everything sheets girl, and these are what permanently changed me. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$249 $199 at Amazon and Bose

Bose Sleepbuds II Lindsey Smith/CNN

I recently purchased the Bose Sleepbuds II and not for the reason you think. While I live in a very loud city, my cat is the culprit. These completely mask all outdoor sounds and her 3 am cries for food and are comfortable to wear all night. There is a variety of white noise sounds to mask anything that’ll keep you up. My favorites are “Warm Static” and “Boardwalk.” — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

From $169 at Buffy

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets Chelsea Stone/CNN

These naturally dyed sheets from one of my favorite bedding brands, Buffy, are hands down the softest I’ve ever felt. They’re made from 100% eucalyptus fiber (that contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids), and they’re incredibly breathable, so they’re ideal for hot sleepers too. Best of all, they only get softer the more you wash them. — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

From $7.48 at Hello Bello

Hello Bello Everywhere Balm Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I like to be moisturized from head to toe before I get into bed, and this Everywhere Balm from Hello Bello is a great part of my nighttime routine. It is incredibly moisturizing and silky, and it’s completely fragrance-free so I don’t have to worry about an overpowering scent while I’m trying to fall asleep. I use this on my hands, elbows, heels and anywhere that needs a little extra moisture before bed, and my skin feels super soft when I wake up. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress Lindsey Smith/CNN

I had no idea just how different a foam mattress was compared to a traditional spring mattress until I swapped mine for the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress. It is incredibly comfortable and as a hot sleeper, it helps keep me cool. Plus, since it comes in a box, all five feet of me was able to bring it up a flight of stairs and set it up with no problem. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$34 at Anthropologie

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask Chelsea Stone/CNN

An eye mask that’s essentially a weighted blanket for your face. Need I say more? — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

$72 at Coop

Coop The Original Pillow Lindsey Smith/CNN

I’ve never spent more than $12 on a pillow but I was having a terrible time sleeping on my cheap ones. From neck aches and lumps, these pillows were not doing it for me. Instead of buying a new pillow every few months, I splurged on the Coop The Original Pillow and haven’t looked back. You’re in control of how soft or firm you want it and it’s so comfortable. It’s also easy to wash and maintain. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$9.99 at Walmart

Twinings of London Nightly Calm Herbal Tea Lindsey Smith/CNN

I love tea any time of the day and the Twinings Nightly Calm Tea blend is comfort in a cup. Some herbal teas can taste bland but Twinings gets it right with a blend of chamomile, spearmint and a subtle hint of lemongrass. It may not be the secret elixir that knocks you out for a full eight hours, but it helps me relax before bed. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

L’Beauxtique Aromatic Eye Pillow Hayley Saltzman/CNN

This lavender-scented eye pillow feels like heaven after a long day. I try to avoid looking at my phone or electronics right before I go to sleep, and this pre-bedtime eye mask helps me unwind. You can put it in the microwave if you want a heated mask, and pop it in the fridge for some cooling/depuffing action. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$39 at Amazon

Slip Silk Scrunchies, 3-Pack Chelsea Stone/CNN

I have big, curly hair, and I simply can’t sleep if it’s in my face. Thus, I only trust these luxe silk scrunchies by Slip to hold back my mane at night. Not only do they gently keep my hair held back without pulling, allowing me to remain headache-free, but they also ensure my hairstyle survives the night. — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

From $17.99 at Amazon

Blackout Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Lindsey Smith/CNN

As someone who feared the dark until she was in her mid-teens, it’s ironic that I now can’t sleep without blackout shades. I had first used them to help with drafty windows but soon realized the darkness really improved my sleep. I’ve had the same ones for eight years and they still look brand new and are a great deal. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$78 at The Feelist

The Feelist Do Not Disturb Body Cream Sophie Shaw/CNN

This CBD-infused body cream is one of those products that I will never let myself run out of, it’s that good. You can actually feel the relaxing effects of the CBD (it packs in 500 mg) after massaging it into sore muscles or just a generally tired body, making it easier to drift to sleep. I usually apply it just before I go to bed, and within minutes my body is chilled out. It also has a light lavender and cedarwood fragrance that adds an extra dose of calm. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$98 at Brunch

Brunch l’Essentiel Black Shearling Slipper Hayley Saltzman/CNN

These slippers are new, but I’m already a huge fan. I was going to include them in my monthly Editor picks roundup, but they’re so good that I had to include them here. They’re one of my instant favorites because they’re simple and classic, but more importantly, they’re the most comfortable, supportive slipper I’ve ever worn. I generally find most slippers to be pretty comfortable so I was expecting some level of coziness when I first slipped these on, but they quickly surpassed my expectations after about two days of wear. I now wear these before bed every single night, and sometimes all day long as well. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

From $46.89 at Beyond Scrunchies

Beyond Scrunchies Silk Pillowcase Hannah Lauson/CNN

I switched to this silk pillowcase a few months ago and it has helped to clear up my skin and make my hair so much healthier. It’s also very cooling and so comfortable to sleep on! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist