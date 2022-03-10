This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.
The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and make sleeping or even just lounging around feel much more fun. The right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special, and a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.
Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you tuck in only one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. To find out which silk pajamas are the best on the market, we asked the experts, including Chillhouse’s Cyndi Ramirez, as well as Fashionista market editor Dara Prant, for their favorites.
“I’m a live-in-pajamas kind of person, so I prioritize comfort and ease of care, especially when it comes to silk sets,” says Prant. “I’m not going to buy something that will require a regular trip to the dry cleaners. A good pair of silk pajamas will take you to bed and beyond — be it to the bodega or a coffee shop — and it will last longer than one season. “
Ahead, find a mix of silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to seriously elevate your slumber.
Silk pajamas sets for women
The Great Eros Ereni Silk Slip Dress
$285 at The Great Eros
“This micro mini dress and matching robe from The Great Eros are cut to feel as though you’re wearing nothing at all, and the color is perfect,” says Neada Deters, founder of cult-favorite skin care brand Lesse.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Set
$278 at Eberjey
“Eberjey’s super-smooth set has all the lovable properties of silk — it’s hypoallergenic and thermoregulating — but it’s machine washable,” says Prant. “I wear it on repeat year-round because it’s so easy to throw in with my delicates — it’s luxury simplified.”
Olivia Von Halle Lila Bohème-Print Silk-Satin Pajamas
$595 at Matches Fashion
“Olivia Von Halle silk pajamas are like the designer bags of sleepwear,” says Prant. “They come with hefty price tags, but they feel special, and you want to wear them out. These are the chicest of silk nighties.”
Olivia Von Halle Alba Versa Printed Set
$525 at Olivia Von Halle
Ramirez agrees, calling Von Halle “The queen. She makes sleep look like the most fabulous thing on earth. Isn’t it?” She’s certainly not wrong. This set could double for day-wear too.
Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set
$258 at Lunya
Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s material is as easy to care for as it is to wear—and its a longtime editor favorite. Night-sweaters, take note: This short-sleeve set is thermoregulating too.
Skims Silk Button-Up Night Dress
$178 at Nordstrom
Skims launched its own silk collection early last year, and to say that influencers and editors alike adore this button-up sleep dress is an understatement. Prant also counts herself as a fan: “There’s a lot to love about Skims’ intimates and loungewear lineup, particularly the silk sleep tops and pants,” she says. “Offered in several cool neutrals — like clay and gunmetal — and an inclusive size range, these silky separates boast a subtle sex appeal that makes a strong statement in or outside of the house.”
Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress
$270 at Silk Laundry
“I like to lounge and sleep in a simple slip dress, like this one from Silk Laundry. I just recommend sizing up for a less restrictive fit.”
Sleeper Sizeless Pajamas
$285 at Sleeper
“I got to hand it to them, Sleeper does chic loungewear RIGHT,” Ramirez says. “They’re the epitome of what young Cyndi envisioned for grown up Cyndi wearing to bed. It’s what I wear when I’m having a nice dinner & a movie date night at home with the husband.”
Araks Cadel Slip Chartreuse
$330 at Araks
“I’ve owned this washed georgette silk slip from Araks in black for a few years, but this chartreuse is such a beautiful hue,“ says Deters.
Affordable silk pajamas for women
Papinelle Silk Crop Pajama Shirt
$135 at Nordstrom
Digital consultant Alyssa Coscarelli says this Papinelle top is perfectly cropped for her petite, 5’1” frame.
Morgan Lane Rickie Short in Dew
$168 at Morgan Lane
“Morgan is super playful with her designs but also super comfy and chill,” says Ramirez. “She doesn’t hold back when it comes to designing loungewear that feels like it’s cut from a different cloth than the rest.”
Asos Design Curve Mix & Match Satin Set
$43 at Asos
“For an affordable option, I love this matching set from Asos,” says Coscarelli.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas
From $21.59 at Amazon
Coscarelli accidentally bought these silk pajamas, which have more than 10,000 5-star reviews a few months back —“and I have zero regrets.”
Silk pajamas for men
Tom Ford Men’s Silk Pajama Pants
$690 at Neiman Marcus
Ally Dayon, co-founder of gender-neutral slippers brand Brunch, knows comfort. “I look for quality and style, as I do with all of my clothing—but for pajamas there has to be comfort as well,” says Dayon, who prefers nightwear that has a more vintage feel.
Lonxu Men’s Satin Pajamas Set
From $20.98 at Amazon
One reviewer says he “would give 10 stars if possible” to these lightweight, satin-silk pajamas.
Long Silk Piped Pajamas
$250 at Intimissimi
Coscarelli bought this pair for her partner, “who very much values comfort over most things,” she says.
Fleur du Mal Men’s Silk Jacquard PJ Top
$345 at Fleur du Mal
Ditto for these, says Coscarelli. “These offer a quick way for him to feel luxurious.”
Rubinacci Silk-Satin Pyjama Set
$1,460 at Mr Porter
“I love lightweight pajamas,” says Dayon, who mentioned that Rubinacci is her go-to. “They need to be breezy and cool, like silk sheets.”