This article is a part of CNN Underscored's Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better.

The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and make sleeping or even just lounging around feel much more fun. The right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special, and a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.

Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you tuck in only one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. To find out which silk pajamas are the best on the market, we asked the experts, including Chillhouse’s Cyndi Ramirez, as well as Fashionista market editor Dara Prant, for their favorites.

“I’m a live-in-pajamas kind of person, so I prioritize comfort and ease of care, especially when it comes to silk sets,” says Prant. “I’m not going to buy something that will require a regular trip to the dry cleaners. A good pair of silk pajamas will take you to bed and beyond — be it to the bodega or a coffee shop — and it will last longer than one season. “

Ahead, find a mix of silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to seriously elevate your slumber.

Silk pajamas sets for women

$285 at The Great Eros

The Great Eros Ereni Silk Slip Dress The Great Eros

“This micro mini dress and matching robe from The Great Eros are cut to feel as though you’re wearing nothing at all, and the color is perfect,” says Neada Deters, founder of cult-favorite skin care brand Lesse.

$278 at Eberjey

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Set Eberjey

“Eberjey’s super-smooth set has all the lovable properties of silk — it’s hypoallergenic and thermoregulating — but it’s machine washable,” says Prant. “I wear it on repeat year-round because it’s so easy to throw in with my delicates — it’s luxury simplified.”

$595 at Matches Fashion

Olivia Von Halle Lila Bohème-Print Silk-Satin Pajamas Matches Fashion

“Olivia Von Halle silk pajamas are like the designer bags of sleepwear,” says Prant. “They come with hefty price tags, but they feel special, and you want to wear them out. These are the chicest of silk nighties.”

$525 at Olivia Von Halle

Olivia Von Halle Alba Versa Printed Set Olivia Von Halle

Ramirez agrees, calling Von Halle “The queen. She makes sleep look like the most fabulous thing on earth. Isn’t it?” She’s certainly not wrong. This set could double for day-wear too.

$258 at Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set Lunya

Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s material is as easy to care for as it is to wear—and its a longtime editor favorite. Night-sweaters, take note: This short-sleeve set is thermoregulating too.

$178 at Nordstrom

Skims Silk Button-Up Night Dress Nordstrom

Skims launched its own silk collection early last year, and to say that influencers and editors alike adore this button-up sleep dress is an understatement. Prant also counts herself as a fan: “There’s a lot to love about Skims’ intimates and loungewear lineup, particularly the silk sleep tops and pants,” she says. “Offered in several cool neutrals — like clay and gunmetal — and an inclusive size range, these silky separates boast a subtle sex appeal that makes a strong statement in or outside of the house.”

$270 at Silk Laundry

Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress Silk Laundry

“I like to lounge and sleep in a simple slip dress, like this one from Silk Laundry. I just recommend sizing up for a less restrictive fit.”

$285 at Sleeper

Sleeper Sizeless Pajamas Sleeper

“I got to hand it to them, Sleeper does chic loungewear RIGHT,” Ramirez says. “They’re the epitome of what young Cyndi envisioned for grown up Cyndi wearing to bed. It’s what I wear when I’m having a nice dinner & a movie date night at home with the husband.”

$330 at Araks

Araks Cadel Slip Chartreuse Araks

“I’ve owned this washed georgette silk slip from Araks in black for a few years, but this chartreuse is such a beautiful hue,“ says Deters.

Affordable silk pajamas for women

$135 at Nordstrom

Papinelle Silk Crop Pajama Shirt Nordstrom

Digital consultant Alyssa Coscarelli says this Papinelle top is perfectly cropped for her petite, 5’1” frame.

$168 at Morgan Lane

Morgan Lane Rickie Short in Dew Morgan Lane

“Morgan is super playful with her designs but also super comfy and chill,” says Ramirez. “She doesn’t hold back when it comes to designing loungewear that feels like it’s cut from a different cloth than the rest.”

$43 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Curve Mix & Match Satin Set Asos

“For an affordable option, I love this matching set from Asos,” says Coscarelli.

From $21.59 at Amazon

SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-piece Sleepwear Set Amazon

Coscarelli accidentally bought these silk pajamas, which have more than 10,000 5-star reviews a few months back —“and I have zero regrets.”

Silk pajamas for men

$690 at Neiman Marcus

Tom Ford Men’s Silk Pajama Pants Neiman Marcus

Ally Dayon, co-founder of gender-neutral slippers brand Brunch, knows comfort. “I look for quality and style, as I do with all of my clothing—but for pajamas there has to be comfort as well,” says Dayon, who prefers nightwear that has a more vintage feel.

From $20.98 at Amazon

Lonxu Men’s Satin Pajamas Set Amazon

One reviewer says he “would give 10 stars if possible” to these lightweight, satin-silk pajamas.

$250 at Intimissimi

Long Silk Piped Pajamas Intimissi

Coscarelli bought this pair for her partner, “who very much values comfort over most things,” she says.

$345 at Fleur du Mal

Men’s Silk Jacquard PJ Top Fleur Du Mal

Ditto for these, says Coscarelli. “These offer a quick way for him to feel luxurious.”

$1,460 at Mr Porter

Rubinacci Silk-Satin Pyjama Set Mr Porter

“I love lightweight pajamas,” says Dayon, who mentioned that Rubinacci is her go-to. “They need to be breezy and cool, like silk sheets.”