Allbirds’ sneakers are wildly popular not just for their comfort and breathability but also for their sustainability-minded construction: We’re talking sustainable merino wool and eucalyptus as well as recycled materials when possible. Now the brand has just launched a new initiative that aims to help with clothing waste and close the circle on our consumer consumption habits.

Allbirds’ new ReRun e-commerce platform is the newest site you’re going to want to bookmark: It’s the new home for slightly imperfect and gently used Allbirds products. All of them have been vetted for quality (you’re not going to find holey, smelly sneakers here), and you can award yourself some bonus points for shopping more sustainably versus just buying straight-up new. Plus, Allbirds makes it worth it: It’s way cheaper to shop with ReRun versus picking up a new pair.

If you’d rather try before you buy — or if you want to trade in some of your own Allbirds — you can head to three pilot stores that are testing trade-ins IRL: Century City (LA), Oak Brook (Chicago) or the Upper West Side (NYC). Keep your eyes out, as there might be more Allbirds stores getting in on the ReRun action as the year goes on.

For more info, head to Allbirds’ ReRun site and get (sustainably) shopping.