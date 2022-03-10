NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City. Apple is set to report first-quarter earnings results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. - The French government on March 3 said it had seized in La Ciotat a superyacht owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft and close confidant of the Russian President, as part of the implementation of European Union sanctions against Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation and to bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He was Russia's richest man. Hear what he has to say about Putin

'The kind of trend you want to see': Romans breaks down new job numbers

Fuel prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station on March 03, 2022 in Hampshire, Illinois.

SAMARA REGION, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 24, 2022: An oil tank battery at the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company, in the city of Novokuibyshevsk 20 km southwest of Samara. The enterprise's primary distillation capacity is 8.8 million tons per year. The Novokuibyshevsk Refinery is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of the superior grade of fuel for jet engines of the brand RT, the most in-demand type in Russia. Yegor Aleyev/TASS.No use Russia.

The US banned Russian oil. So, what now?

US President Joe Biden announces a ban on US imports of Russian oil and gas, March 8, 2022, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The announcement tightens unprecedented economic sanctions punishing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ban is partly a response to strong bipartisan pressure from Congress, despite the impact the announcement is likely to have on already soaring domestic gas prices.

Rio Tinto (RIO) on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies in a pullout following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The global miner has previously said it has no operational assets or employees to pull out of Russia, or Ukraine, but the move comes as Western firms come under increasing pressure to exit Russia since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

Leading US companies like McDonald’s (MCD), PepsiCo (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO) and Starbucks (SBUX) stopped trading with Russia this week, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine. Moscow describes its actions there as a “special operation.”

“Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” a Rio spokesman said in a message sent to Reuters. It wasn’t immediately clear with which companies Rio has done business in Russia.

The announcement from the Anglo-Australian firm comes after a top executive said on Wednesday the company was looking for alternative fuel sources for its Mongolian copper operations at Oyu Tolgoi, but did not believe it can stop buying from Russia altogether.

The company did not immediately respond to questions on whether it would continue to buy Russian fuel and other products through non-Russian third parties.

The miner owns an 80% stake in Queensland Alumina Ltd in a joint venture with Russia’s Rusal International, the world’s second-largest aluminum producer. The company did not comment on how its decision to cut ties with Russian businesses would affect Queensland Alumina dealings with Rusal.

Rusal purchased its 20% stake in Australia’s second-largest refinery processing alumina, the chemical compound that contains aluminum, in 2005 from Kaiser Aluminum.

In 2018 Rusal was covered by US sanctions against Russian businessmen and companies. Queensland Alumina was not affected by those sanctions and isn’t affected so far by curbs put in place since the Ukraine invasion began.

Rio has said previously that it was actively reviewing any existing commercial ties to Russia across its global business.

Shares in Rio dropped as much as 8.3% on the Australian bourse, as they traded ex-dividend, before closing down 7.7%. The Sydney benchmark closed up 1.1%.

Rio rival BHP Group did not immediately comment on whether it had any business links with Russian firms and would consider terminating them.