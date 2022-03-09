Exclusive: Skin whitening creams containing high levels of mercury continue to be sold on the world's biggest e-commerce sites, new report finds
Updated 12:01 AM ET, Wed March 9, 2022
This story is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.
Skin whitening products containing high levels of mercury continue to be sold on the world's biggest e-commerce platforms, including websites run by eBay, Amazon and Alibaba, a new report by the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG) finds.
The report, shared exclusively with CNN ahead of publishing, is the third by the ZMWG to reveal high levels of mercury in, and the global availability of, skin whitening soaps and creams. This is, however, the group's first report to focus solely on the online sale of these products.
For its research, ZMWG purchased and tested 271 skin lightening products from more than 40 e-commerce sites in 17 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Of these, 129 products in 16 countries were found to have high levels of mercury and were being sold on more than 30 different sites.
"When we started looking at these products online, there was such widespread use," said Michael Bender, Executive Director of the Mercury Policy Project and a coordinator for ZMWG. "It was like an explosion compared to what we were seeing in the local markets," he told CNN.
The use of mercury in cosmetics is restricted in most countries due to its toxic effects. In 2013, the Minamata convention on mercury set an international limit for cosmetics of 1mg/kg of mercury, or 1 part per million (ppm) which came into force in 2021, though this excludes eye area cosmetics. The manufacture, import and export of cosmetics with over 1 ppm mercury is also prohibited under the global treaty.
But 47% of the skin whitening products tested by the ZMWG contained more than the permitted level of mercury, with many containing over 10,000 ppm of mercury -- and some over 50,000ppm, according to the report. CNN did not independently test the products named in the report.
The ZMWG, an international coalition of more than 110 public interest, environmental and health NGOs from over 55 countries, is calling for online e-commerce sites to be made liable for products sold on their platforms and asking that they fully comply with the health and safety laws of countries they are selling in.
It's unfair that "physically-located companies have to adhere to national laws and internet companies seemingly don't," said Bender. "If it's illegal domestically, it should be illegal online."
Current legal regulatory frameworks in many countries worldwide fail to adequately protect consumers from hazardous, counterfeit and illegal products sold online, according to the report, which publishes Thursday.
"Many countries around the world, including in the EU, have regulation in place for mercury in skin creams but the creams are just penetrating the market," said Elena Lymberidi, Policy Manager at the Zero Mercury Campaign and fellow coordinator for the ZMWG.
Lymberidi wants clear liability rules to be established by national governments and for consumers to be provided with the same information online that they would see in stores, such as labelling information and the full disclosure of ingredients.
'The same products showing up all over the world'
The skin whitening industry is estimated at $8 billion worldwide and is predicted to reach $11.8 billion by 2026. Studies suggest that women account for almost 80% of sales worldwide.
Mercury has long been used in skin whitening products due to its ability to block the production of melanin in the skin -- the pigment that gives color to skin. It is extremely toxic to health at high levels and can impact the body in various ways.
"Mercury is easily absorbed through the skin and can cause rashes, allergic reactions, and even kidney damage and nervous system disorders. It may also result in harmful changes in the placenta, subsequently causing damage to the fetus during pregnancy, and it can pass to children through skin-to-skin contact," explained Lymberidi. Studies have shown that households may also become contaminated.
A total of 36 brands made products identified by the ZMWG as containing high levels of mercury and the majority were available in multiple countries and continents through a range of online platforms. Among these were some of the products by brands such as Pakistan-based companies Goree, Aneeza, Faiza, Chandni and Noor, Thailand-based Kim, China-based Jiaoli, and Mexico-based La Tia Mana. All but La Tia Mana had been identified in previous ZMWG reports but continue to contain high levels of mercury and be available online, according to the latest report.
"When we look year after year, we see the same brand names and the same products showing up all over the world," said Bender.
Multiple other reports and public health lists have also identified most of these brands as containing toxic levels of mercury.
When asked for comment, Goree told CNN that its creams contain less than 1ppm mercury but did not respond to further questions or requests for comment regarding the latest ZMWG findings, which found the cream to contain 21699 ppm mercury.
On its website, Goree warns that fake products, including one named 'Goree whitening cream' are being sold using the company's name and brand and cautions that these products contain high levels mercury. The company clarifies that its product is 'Goree beauty cream.' However, this latter named product is one of the creams obtained and tested by ZMWG in its report, as well as 'Goree Day and Night cream' which the company also makes, according to its website.
Chandni, Aneeza, Faiza, Noor and Kim did not respond to CNN's request for comment and CNN was unable to find a valid contact for Jiaoli, despite multiple enquiries with online sellers.
La Tia Mana informed CNN that products resembling theirs were once made by a separate company in Mexico and are now discontinued. The company claimed the products tested by ZMWG were these discontinued products, adding that their own product is homemade using ingredients bought in the US. When asked for more clarity, the company did not respond.