Florida wildfire that has scorched nearly 30,000 acres endangers community previously hit by Hurricane Michael

(CNN) A wildfire burning in the Florida Panhandle is threatening areas that were battered by Hurricane Michael in 2018, officials said.

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire swelled to more than 28,000 acres Tuesday -- doubling its size from a day earlier, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said.

And the fire, the largest currently burning in the panhandle, is scorching land that's covered by "thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael," the Florida Forest Service said.

"It's the storm that keeps on giving and giving," Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Tuesday. "It's like a ghost, we can't get rid of the damn thing. If you look at the path of the storm that it has taken when it hit here in October of 2018, it's the exact same path the fire is taking."

