TikTok is debating whether there are more wheels or doors in the world... for some reason

But few TikTok prompts have inspired the heated debate of its latest fascination: Are there more wheels or doors in the world

It's a question with an unknowable answer. But users have been quick to choose sides anyway, devising their own equations to inform their arguments and widening traditional definitions of what constitutes a door or a wheel (does a microwave door count? And can a fidget spinner be classified as a wheel?).

But #TeamDoors ' argument hinged on the ubiquity of doors used to enter and exit spaces -- offices, bedrooms, bathroom stalls, closets, kitchen cabinets. And if "doors" also include those miniature flaps on an Advent calendar and heart valves -- the doors of the soul! -- then the doors in one's life easily outnumber the wheels they encounter, say door stalwarts.

People answered those questions one of two ways for reasons that were later studied and explained by copious research . But we may never know the true number of doors and wheels on Earth -- there are more than 7.7 billion people on the planet, and the number of doors and wheels one encounters likely varies widely, depending on their location.