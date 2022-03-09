A US bankruptcy judge approved Purdue Pharma and Sacklers' $6 billion settlement agreement with states, Connecticut AG says

(CNN) A US bankruptcy judge approved the settlement that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler families reached with a group of states that will require the Sacklers to pay out as much as $6 billion to states, individual claimants and opioid crisis abatement, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday.

The new agreement, reached earlier this month after eight states and the District of Columbia ultimately appealed a previous deal, does not provide protection to the Sackler families from any future liability relating to the opioid crisis.

"No settlement will ever come close to addressing the magnitude of suffering and harm caused by Purdue and the Sackler family," Tong said in a statement. "But in reaching this $6 billion settlement we recognized that we could not stall this process forever for victims and our sister states."

Tong added there will be a hearing on Thursday that will give "victims and survivors the opportunity to speak directly to the Sacklers and share the damage and destruction they have caused."

"We are not done fighting for justice against the addiction industry," Tong said.

