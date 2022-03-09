Texas files lawsuit over federal guidance that highlighted protections for pediatric gender-affirming care

(CNN) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday he is suing the Biden administration over guidance from federal health officials that conflicts with his legal opinion that gender affirming procedures in children should be considered "child abuse."

"The federal government does not have the authority to govern the medical profession and set family policies, including what may constitute child abuse in state family law courts," Paxton said in a statement.

"It is time for the Biden Administration to quit forcing their political agenda," he added.

The new complaint was added onto an existing lawsuit the state filed last year over June guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that states employers must allow employees to use bathrooms and dress in accordance with their gender identity. Texas is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against having to enforce both federal guidances.

Federal judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk has not yet issued a ruling in the case.