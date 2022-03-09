Oregon crews find 1 climber dead and another seriously injured after avalanches delay rescue mission

(CNN) One person died and another was injured after suffering a steep fall on Oregon's Mount Hood, where deep snow and avalanche conditions hindered the two-day rescue effort, officials said.

The climbers fell about 200 feet in the Leuthold Couloir area of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, and were seriously injured, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release

"One of the injured climbers was able to call 911 by cell phone, and also used a Garmin inReach device to notify an emergency contact," Deputy John Wildhaber, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in the release.

A rescue effort was launched, but conditions "were extremely challenging," Wildhaber said.

Rescuers attempted to reach the climbers during the night but high winds, including 50 mph gusts, "knocked rescuers off their feet," Wildhaber said. "The snow was deep and heavily wind-loaded, so with every upward step, rescuers sunk to their upper thighs."

