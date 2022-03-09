A double murder suspect in a Sonic Drive-In shooting makes surprise guilty plea, death penalty still on the table

(CNN) A Nebraska man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the 2020 shooting deaths of two employees at a Sonic Drive-In, prosecutors said.

Roberto Silva Jr. also pleaded guilty to arson, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office said in a news release Tuesday. Police had said Silva set a rental truck on fire in the parking lot of the Sonic in Bellevue, Nebraska, in November 2020 as a distraction to draw people out before opening fire.

Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed and two other workers were injured, officials said.

"Roberto Silva knowingly walked into a restaurant that day and killed two people and injured two others," County Attorney Lee Polikov said in a written statement. He noted prosecutors will still seek the death penalty, despite the plea.

Silva's plea was not part of a deal and it surprised prosecutors, CNN affiliate WOWT reported.

