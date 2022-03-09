Asian man who was attacked with hammer in New York subway prompts hate crimes investigation, source says

(CNN) The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an alleged attack on an Asian man who was hit multiple times with a hammer in a subway station Tuesday, an NYPD source told CNN.

The 29-year-old victim and the suspect allegedly had a dispute around 9:15 p.m. at the 14th Street 1, 2, 3 subway station, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson would not say what kind of dispute it was or what was said.

Following the attack, emergency medical services were called, and the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Police are still searching for a suspect.