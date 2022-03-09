Novak Djokovic in the draw for Indian Wells, but his status remains unclear

(CNN) Novak Djokovic features in the men's singles draw as the No. 2 seed at Indian Wells, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to compete when the men's tournament begins on Thursday due to his unvaccinated status.

In the United States -- where Indian Wells is held -- any non-US citizen must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to receive a visa and enter the country.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today," a statement from the tournament said on Tuesday. "We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country. We will provide updates in the future as we learn more."

CNN has reached out to the CDC, Djokovic's representation and the US State Department for comment.

Just weeks ago, Djokovic told the BBC he would be willing to miss tournaments -- including the French Open and Wimbledon -- if he was not allowed to play in them due to his not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

