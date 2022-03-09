Andy Murray to donate 2022 season prize money to Ukrainian children

(CNN) Andy Murray has pledged to donate the remainder of his 2022 season's prize money to help children in Ukraine.

The three-time grand slam champion says he will be partnering with UNICEF to help provide medical supplies and developmental kits.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters a 14th day, at least two million refugees have been forced to flee the country.

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with UNICEF UK to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," Murray, who is a UNICEF ambassador, tweeted.

"It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," he added.

